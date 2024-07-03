Summary

Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd (UMESL), promoted by K Jhawar Brij, was incorporated on August 18, 1997 under the name and style of Telecable Industries Limited. The Companys name was changed to Usha Martin Infotech Limited (UMITL) effective from March 2000. In order to align its name to business thrust area, the company changed its name from Usha Martin Infotech Limited to Usha Martin Education & Solutions Limited (UMESL) in 2009. The Company is engaged in providing training to both freshers and professionals in different technical and functional modules of ERP. It has also initiated to impart training on customised ERP modules and assist the neighbouring countries to get trained and to enhance the employability skill.Way back In September 2000, the Company took over the Information Technology Division of Usha Beltron Limited and since then UMITL worked on emerging technologies like WAP and Symbian.On 4th September 2000 the Calcutta High Court approved the Scheme of Arrangement between the company and Usha Beltron Limited, whereby the IT and Knowledge based businesses of Usha Beltron Limited were transferedto the company with effect from 01.01.2000. Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement, the company allotted 26414411 Equity Shares of Rs.5 each fully paid up and 1000000 Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs.50 each fully paid up to the shareholders of Usha Beltron Limited.The Software Services Business of the company at Gurgaon unit has been operational since Au

Read More