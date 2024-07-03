Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorComputer Education
Open₹6.67
Prev. Close₹6.67
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.34
Day's High₹6.79
Day's Low₹6.51
52 Week's High₹10.26
52 Week's Low₹4.55
Book Value₹5.19
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17.62
P/E0
EPS0.01
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.64
2.64
2.64
2.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.05
10.94
10.89
10.84
Net Worth
13.69
13.58
13.53
13.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.58
0.71
0.83
1.42
yoy growth (%)
-17.08
-15
-41.19
8.79
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.27
-0.28
-0.29
-0.82
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.01
0.04
-0.17
-1.58
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.02
-0.08
-0.19
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.14
0.04
-0.22
-0.54
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-17.08
-15
-41.19
8.79
Op profit growth
-22.96
60.74
-108.78
-55.08
EBIT growth
-2.84
5.63
-115.17
-53.61
Net profit growth
-54.41
-123.8
-93.6
-3.43
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0.73
0.66
0.78
0.59
0.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.73
0.66
0.78
0.59
0.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.28
0.16
0.12
0.13
0.12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NIIT Ltd
NIITLTD
192.7
|68.06
|2,609.92
|8.25
|0.39
|35.69
|76.46
Aptech Ltd
APTECHT
183.47
|51.46
|1,062.56
|0.41
|2.46
|57.48
|43.69
Zee Learn Ltd
ZEELEARN
7.97
|4.98
|260.67
|0.8
|0
|37.84
|3.67
Compucom Software Ltd
COMPUSOFT
28.17
|97.38
|223.45
|0.78
|1.42
|7.25
|17.56
Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd
UMESLTD
6.67
|0
|17.73
|0.01
|0
|0.19
|5.19
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
P Jhawar
Non Executive Director
Gangotri Guha
Whole-time Director
Vinay Kumar Gupta
Independent Director
Manoj Kumar Vijay
Independent Director
NIPENDRA KUMAR SHARMA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rituparna Das
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd
Summary
Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd (UMESL), promoted by K Jhawar Brij, was incorporated on August 18, 1997 under the name and style of Telecable Industries Limited. The Companys name was changed to Usha Martin Infotech Limited (UMITL) effective from March 2000. In order to align its name to business thrust area, the company changed its name from Usha Martin Infotech Limited to Usha Martin Education & Solutions Limited (UMESL) in 2009. The Company is engaged in providing training to both freshers and professionals in different technical and functional modules of ERP. It has also initiated to impart training on customised ERP modules and assist the neighbouring countries to get trained and to enhance the employability skill.Way back In September 2000, the Company took over the Information Technology Division of Usha Beltron Limited and since then UMITL worked on emerging technologies like WAP and Symbian.On 4th September 2000 the Calcutta High Court approved the Scheme of Arrangement between the company and Usha Beltron Limited, whereby the IT and Knowledge based businesses of Usha Beltron Limited were transferedto the company with effect from 01.01.2000. Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement, the company allotted 26414411 Equity Shares of Rs.5 each fully paid up and 1000000 Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs.50 each fully paid up to the shareholders of Usha Beltron Limited.The Software Services Business of the company at Gurgaon unit has been operational since Au
Read More
The Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹6.67 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd is ₹17.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd is 0 and 1.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd is ₹4.55 and ₹10.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.74%, 3 Years at -1.60%, 1 Year at 9.34%, 6 Month at -0.60%, 3 Month at 3.41% and 1 Month at -15.68%.
