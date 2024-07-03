iifl-logo-icon 1
Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd Share Price

6.67
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:24:44 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open6.67
  • Day's High6.79
  • 52 Wk High10.26
  • Prev. Close6.67
  • Day's Low6.51
  • 52 Wk Low 4.55
  • Turnover (lac)0.34
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value5.19
  • EPS0.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17.62
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Computer Education

Open

6.67

Prev. Close

6.67

Turnover(Lac.)

0.34

Day's High

6.79

Day's Low

6.51

52 Week's High

10.26

52 Week's Low

4.55

Book Value

5.19

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17.62

P/E

0

EPS

0.01

Divi. Yield

0

Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

17 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Aug, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:46 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 39.05%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 39.05%

Non-Promoter- 2.95%

Institutions: 2.94%

Non-Institutions: 56.07%

Custodian: 1.92%

Read More
Share Price

Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.64

2.64

2.64

2.64

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.05

10.94

10.89

10.84

Net Worth

13.69

13.58

13.53

13.48

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.58

0.71

0.83

1.42

yoy growth (%)

-17.08

-15

-41.19

8.79

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.27

-0.28

-0.29

-0.82

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.01

0.04

-0.17

-1.58

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.02

-0.08

-0.19

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.14

0.04

-0.22

-0.54

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-17.08

-15

-41.19

8.79

Op profit growth

-22.96

60.74

-108.78

-55.08

EBIT growth

-2.84

5.63

-115.17

-53.61

Net profit growth

-54.41

-123.8

-93.6

-3.43

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0.73

0.66

0.78

0.59

0.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.73

0.66

0.78

0.59

0.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.28

0.16

0.12

0.13

0.12

View Annually Results

Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NIIT Ltd

NIITLTD

192.7

68.062,609.928.250.3935.6976.46

Aptech Ltd

APTECHT

183.47

51.461,062.560.412.4657.4843.69

Zee Learn Ltd

ZEELEARN

7.97

4.98260.670.8037.843.67

Compucom Software Ltd

COMPUSOFT

28.17

97.38223.450.781.427.2517.56

Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd

UMESLTD

6.67

017.730.0100.195.19

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

P Jhawar

Non Executive Director

Gangotri Guha

Whole-time Director

Vinay Kumar Gupta

Independent Director

Manoj Kumar Vijay

Independent Director

NIPENDRA KUMAR SHARMA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rituparna Das

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd

Summary

Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd (UMESL), promoted by K Jhawar Brij, was incorporated on August 18, 1997 under the name and style of Telecable Industries Limited. The Companys name was changed to Usha Martin Infotech Limited (UMITL) effective from March 2000. In order to align its name to business thrust area, the company changed its name from Usha Martin Infotech Limited to Usha Martin Education & Solutions Limited (UMESL) in 2009. The Company is engaged in providing training to both freshers and professionals in different technical and functional modules of ERP. It has also initiated to impart training on customised ERP modules and assist the neighbouring countries to get trained and to enhance the employability skill.Way back In September 2000, the Company took over the Information Technology Division of Usha Beltron Limited and since then UMITL worked on emerging technologies like WAP and Symbian.On 4th September 2000 the Calcutta High Court approved the Scheme of Arrangement between the company and Usha Beltron Limited, whereby the IT and Knowledge based businesses of Usha Beltron Limited were transferedto the company with effect from 01.01.2000. Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement, the company allotted 26414411 Equity Shares of Rs.5 each fully paid up and 1000000 Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs.50 each fully paid up to the shareholders of Usha Beltron Limited.The Software Services Business of the company at Gurgaon unit has been operational since Au
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹6.67 today.

What is the Market Cap of Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd is ₹17.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd is 0 and 1.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd is ₹4.55 and ₹10.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd?

Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.74%, 3 Years at -1.60%, 1 Year at 9.34%, 6 Month at -0.60%, 3 Month at 3.41% and 1 Month at -15.68%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 39.06 %
Institutions - 2.94 %
Public - 56.08 %

