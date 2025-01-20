Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-17.08
-12.92
-43.59
2.84
Op profit growth
-33.25
300.34
-102.64
-53.03
EBIT growth
-9.34
4.06
-117.49
-53.98
Net profit growth
-57.44
-136.68
-94.22
-3.36
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
14.08
17.49
3.8
-81.12
EBIT margin
33.32
30.48
25.5
-82.21
Net profit margin
4.27
8.32
-19.76
-192.91
RoCE
1.17
1.29
1.23
-6.47
RoNW
0.04
0.1
-0.28
-4.48
RoA
0.03
0.08
-0.23
-3.79
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.01
0.02
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0
0.01
-0.09
-1.13
Book value per share
5.29
5.28
5.3
5.36
Valuation ratios
P/E
349
56.5
0
0
P/CEPS
772.05
94.3
-16.23
-2.37
P/B
0.65
0.21
0.28
0.5
EV/EBIDTA
56.79
23.13
22.42
-9.91
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-7.35
-9.1
3.99
0.41
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
71.2
56.47
80.46
98.33
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-259.43
-295.54
-302.05
-98.14
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.16
-1.42
-0.57
3.14
Net debt / equity
0.19
0.19
0.18
0.19
Net debt / op. profit
32.4
21.46
82.72
-2.31
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-50.86
-42.86
-38.08
-60.38
Other costs
-35.05
-39.64
-58.11
-120.73
No Record Found
