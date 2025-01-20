iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd Key Ratios

6.22
(0.48%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:44:44 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-17.08

-12.92

-43.59

2.84

Op profit growth

-33.25

300.34

-102.64

-53.03

EBIT growth

-9.34

4.06

-117.49

-53.98

Net profit growth

-57.44

-136.68

-94.22

-3.36

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

14.08

17.49

3.8

-81.12

EBIT margin

33.32

30.48

25.5

-82.21

Net profit margin

4.27

8.32

-19.76

-192.91

RoCE

1.17

1.29

1.23

-6.47

RoNW

0.04

0.1

-0.28

-4.48

RoA

0.03

0.08

-0.23

-3.79

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.01

0.02

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0

0.01

-0.09

-1.13

Book value per share

5.29

5.28

5.3

5.36

Valuation ratios

P/E

349

56.5

0

0

P/CEPS

772.05

94.3

-16.23

-2.37

P/B

0.65

0.21

0.28

0.5

EV/EBIDTA

56.79

23.13

22.42

-9.91

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-7.35

-9.1

3.99

0.41

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

71.2

56.47

80.46

98.33

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-259.43

-295.54

-302.05

-98.14

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.16

-1.42

-0.57

3.14

Net debt / equity

0.19

0.19

0.18

0.19

Net debt / op. profit

32.4

21.46

82.72

-2.31

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-50.86

-42.86

-38.08

-60.38

Other costs

-35.05

-39.64

-58.11

-120.73

Usha Mart. Edu. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.