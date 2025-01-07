iifl-logo-icon 1
Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.52
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.58

0.71

0.83

1.42

yoy growth (%)

-17.08

-15

-41.19

8.79

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.27

-0.28

-0.29

-0.82

As % of sales

47.25

40.64

35.31

57.78

Other costs

-0.19

-0.26

-0.44

-1.7

As % of sales (Other Cost)

32.35

37.4

53.08

119.87

Operating profit

0.12

0.15

0.09

-1.1

OPM

20.38

21.94

11.6

-77.65

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.02

-0.08

-0.19

Interest expense

-0.16

-0.15

-0.36

-0.37

Other income

0.08

0.06

0.17

0.09

Profit before tax

0.01

0.04

-0.17

-1.58

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.01

0.04

-0.17

-1.58

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-1.21

Net profit

0.01

0.04

-0.17

-2.8

yoy growth (%)

-54.41

-123.8

-93.6

-3.43

NPM

3.3

6

-21.44

-197.28

