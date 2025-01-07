Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.58
0.71
0.83
1.42
yoy growth (%)
-17.08
-15
-41.19
8.79
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.27
-0.28
-0.29
-0.82
As % of sales
47.25
40.64
35.31
57.78
Other costs
-0.19
-0.26
-0.44
-1.7
As % of sales (Other Cost)
32.35
37.4
53.08
119.87
Operating profit
0.12
0.15
0.09
-1.1
OPM
20.38
21.94
11.6
-77.65
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.02
-0.08
-0.19
Interest expense
-0.16
-0.15
-0.36
-0.37
Other income
0.08
0.06
0.17
0.09
Profit before tax
0.01
0.04
-0.17
-1.58
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.01
0.04
-0.17
-1.58
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-1.21
Net profit
0.01
0.04
-0.17
-2.8
yoy growth (%)
-54.41
-123.8
-93.6
-3.43
NPM
3.3
6
-21.44
-197.28
