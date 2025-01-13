iifl-logo-icon 1
Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

6.25
(-4.14%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:08:24 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.64

2.64

2.64

2.64

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.05

10.94

10.89

10.84

Net Worth

13.69

13.58

13.53

13.48

Minority Interest

Debt

1.7

2.57

2.71

2.71

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

15.39

16.15

16.24

16.19

Fixed Assets

1.23

1.24

1.24

1.25

Intangible Assets

Investments

16.05

16.05

16.05

16.05

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-1.9

-1.17

-1.11

-1.12

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.01

0

0

0.16

Debtor Days

99.06

Other Current Assets

0.45

0.93

0.98

0.96

Sundry Creditors

-0.02

0

0

-0.3

Creditor Days

185.74

Other Current Liabilities

-2.34

-2.1

-2.09

-1.94

Cash

0.03

0.04

0.05

0.01

Total Assets

15.41

16.16

16.23

16.19

