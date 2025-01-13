Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.64
2.64
2.64
2.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.05
10.94
10.89
10.84
Net Worth
13.69
13.58
13.53
13.48
Minority Interest
Debt
1.7
2.57
2.71
2.71
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
15.39
16.15
16.24
16.19
Fixed Assets
1.23
1.24
1.24
1.25
Intangible Assets
Investments
16.05
16.05
16.05
16.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-1.9
-1.17
-1.11
-1.12
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.01
0
0
0.16
Debtor Days
99.06
Other Current Assets
0.45
0.93
0.98
0.96
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
0
0
-0.3
Creditor Days
185.74
Other Current Liabilities
-2.34
-2.1
-2.09
-1.94
Cash
0.03
0.04
0.05
0.01
Total Assets
15.41
16.16
16.23
16.19
