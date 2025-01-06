iifl-logo-icon 1
Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6.52
(-2.25%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd

Usha Mart. Edu. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.01

0.04

-0.17

-1.58

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.02

-0.08

-0.19

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.14

0.04

-0.22

-0.54

Other operating items

Operating

0.14

0.05

-0.48

-2.32

Capital expenditure

0

0

-0.4

-1.57

Free cash flow

0.14

0.05

-0.88

-3.89

Equity raised

21.64

21.66

22.13

27.75

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

5.42

4.69

4.58

4.65

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

27.2

26.41

25.83

28.5

QUICKLINKS FOR Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd

