Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.01
0.04
-0.17
-1.58
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.02
-0.08
-0.19
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.14
0.04
-0.22
-0.54
Other operating items
Operating
0.14
0.05
-0.48
-2.32
Capital expenditure
0
0
-0.4
-1.57
Free cash flow
0.14
0.05
-0.88
-3.89
Equity raised
21.64
21.66
22.13
27.75
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
5.42
4.69
4.58
4.65
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
27.2
26.41
25.83
28.5
