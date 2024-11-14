|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Usha Martin Education & Solutions Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024 Unaudited Financial Results attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|Usha Martin Education & Solutions Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby give prior intimation that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 13th of August 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Board interalia approved Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial results for first quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|Usha Martin Education & Solutions Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consideration And Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31 2024 Declaration Of Audited (Standalone And Consolidated) Financial Results Of The Company Along With Auditors Report Thereon For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|Usha Martin Education & Solutions Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve attached ATTACHED (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)
