Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd Board Meeting

Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Usha Mart. Edu. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Usha Martin Education & Solutions Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024 Unaudited Financial Results attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Usha Martin Education & Solutions Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby give prior intimation that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 13th of August 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Board interalia approved Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial results for first quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202420 May 2024
Usha Martin Education & Solutions Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consideration And Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31 2024 Declaration Of Audited (Standalone And Consolidated) Financial Results Of The Company Along With Auditors Report Thereon For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
Usha Martin Education & Solutions Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve attached ATTACHED (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)

Usha Mart. Edu.: Related News

No Record Found

