To the Members of Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd.

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd. ("the Company") which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "the standalone financial statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 st March, 2024, and its profit, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the stand alone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our nancial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Accuracy of recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosures of revenues and other related balances in view of adoption of Ind AS 115 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" (new revenue accounting standard) Principal Audit Procedures The application of the new revenue accounting standard involves certain key judgements relating to identification of distinct performance obligations, determination of transaction price of the identified performance obligations, the appropriateness of the basis used to measure revenue recognized over a period. Additionally, new revenue accounting standard contains disclosures which involve collation of information in respect of disaggregated revenue and periods over which the remaining performance obligations will be satisfied subsequent to the balance sheet date. We assessed the Companys process to identify the impact of adoption of the new revenue accounting standard. Our audit approach consisted testing of the design and operating effectiveness of the internal controls and substantive testing as follows: Evaluated the design of internal controls relating to implementation of the new revenue accounting standard. Selected a sample of continuing and new contracts, and tested the operating effectiveness of the internal control, relating to identification of the distinct performance obligations and determination of transaction price. We carried out a combination of procedures involving enquiry and observation, re-performance and inspection of evidence in respect of operation of these controls. Tested the relevant information technology systems access and change management controls relating to contracts and related information used in recording and disclosing revenue in accordance with the new revenue accounting standard. Selected a sample of continuing and new contracts and performed the following procedures: Read, analyzed and identified the distinct perform - ance obligations in these contracts. Compared these performance obligations with that identified and recorded by the Company. Considered the terms of the contracts to determine the transaction price including any variable consideration to verify the transaction price used to compute revenue and to test the basis of estimation of the variable consideration. Samples in respect of revenue recorded for time and material contracts were tested using a combination of approved time sheets including customer acceptances, subsequent invoicing and historical trend of collections and disputes. In respect of samples relating to fixed price contracts, progresstowards satisfaction of performance obligation used to compute recorded revenue was verified with actual and estimated efforts from the time recording and budgeting systems. We also tested the access and change management controls relating to these systems. Sample of revenues disaggregated by type and service offerings was tested with the performance obligations specified in the underlying contracts. Performed analytical procedures for reasonableness of revenues disclosed by type and service offerings. We reviewed the collation of information and the logic of the report generated from the budgeting system used to prepare the disclosure relating to the periods over which the remaining performance obligations will be satisfied subsequent to the balance sheet date.

2. Accuracy of revenues and onerous obligations in respect of fixed price contracts involves critical estimates Principal Audit Procedures Estimated effort is a critical estimate to determine revenues and liability for onerous obligations. This estimate has a high inherent uncertainty as it requires consideration of progress of the contract, efforts incurred till date and efforts required to complete the remaining contract performance obligations. Our audit approach was a combination of test of internal controls and substantive procedures which included the following: Refer Notes to the Standalone Financial Statements. Evaluated the design of internal controls relating to recording of efforts incurred and estimation of efforts required to complete the performance obligations. Tested the access and application controls pertaining to time recording, allocation and budgeting systems which prevents unauthorized changes to recording of efforts incurred. Selected a sample of contracts and through inspection of evidence of performance of these controls, tested the operating effectiveness of the internal controls relating to efforts incurred and estimated. Selected a sample of contracts and performed a retrospective review of efforts incurred with estimated efforts to identify significant variations and verify whether those variations have been considered in estimating the remaining efforts to complete the contract. Reviewed a sample of contracts with unbilled revenues to identify possible delays in achieving milestones, which require change in estimated efforts to complete the remaining performance obligations. Performed analytical procedures and test of details for reasonableness of incurred and estimated efforts.

3. Evaluation of uncertain tax positions & Recoverability of advance tax. Principal Audit Procedures Refer Notes to the Standalone Financial Statements Obtained details of completed tax assessments and demands from management. Involvement of our internal experts hardly found anything to challenge the managements underlying assumptions in estimating the tax provision and recoverability and advance tax.

4. Valuation of investments and impairment thereof: (a) Non-Current Investments in Body Corporate; Refer Notes to the Standalone Financial Statements Held at cost.

5 Audit Trails related procedure: Maintenance of audit trail is the primary responsibility of the management and the Board of Directors to ensure the audit trail is configured and enabled for the identified software for assessing identification of records and transactions Management has to inform the auditor outlining management and monitoring of the various internal control points Application of audit procedure on a test check basis and evaluate management approach for identification of software considered for audit trail and enquire from management for evaluation relating to maintenance of audit trail.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon:

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Report on Corporate Governance and Directors Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. Responsibilities of Managements and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, (changes in equity) and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standard on Auditing, specified under section 143(10) of the Act, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern; and

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) order, 2020 (the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(ii) of the Act, we give in the Annexure-2, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the order.

2. Further to our comments in Annexure 2, as required by section 143(3) of the Act based on our audit, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The financial statements dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) We have audited the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (IFCOFR) of the company as on 31 st March, 2024 with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls and the operating effectiveness of such controls . Please refer to out separate Report in Annexure-1 wherein we have expressed an unmodified opinion;

(g) As required by section 197( 16) of the Act based on our audit, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has no pending litigation as at at 31 st March 2024.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31 st March 2024.

iii. There has been no amount required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 st March 2024;

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company or in any other persons or entities including foreign entities (intermediaries) with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other person or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate Beneficiaries. b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding parties"), with the understanding whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("ultimate beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the funding parties or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries.

c) Based on the procedure performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule II(e ) contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has neither declared nor recommended or paid any dividend, interim or final, during or in respect of financial year ended on 31.03.2024.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, observe that the company has used an accounting software, i.e, Tally Prime with version no 2.1 for maintaining its books of account during the year, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance