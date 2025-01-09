Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd Management Discussions

Indias higher education landscape is a mix of progress and challenges. Its scope is vast: 1,043 universities, 42,343 colleges, and 11,779 stand-alone institutions make it one of the largest higher education sectors in the world. The number of institutions has expanded by more than 400 percent since 2001, with much of the growth taking place in the private education sector.

One metric of note is gross enrollment ratio (GER), which measures total enrollment in education as a percentage of the eligible school-aged population.

Indias GER of 27.1 percent in 2019-20 seems poised to fall below the Ministry of Educations target of achieving 32 percent by 2022. It is also significantly behind Chinas 51 percent and much of Europe and North America, where 80 percent or more of young people enroll in higher education. The Indian higher education system is the third largest in the world and offers education and training across almost all disciplines.

India must develop its higher education system into a robust, student-centric global education hub. However, to achieve this impressive feat, it is essential to break down Indias long-term vision into shorter quantifiable and achievable plans. While the National Education Policy 2020 is a landmark transformative initiative by the Indian government, a lot needs to be done to improve the quality of higher education in India and its reach and global perception. We need to take tactical steps to promote India as the preferred destination for higher studies offering quality education at a fraction of the cost compared to developed countries.

The first step to achieving Indias HEI goals by 2047 is redesigning the higher education institutions (HEI) architecture for a resilient and student-centric ecosystem. The new policies must bridge the gap between education and the average Indian, who no longer wants to be tied to traditional time-bound degrees. HEI must make skill development an integral part of the curriculum, allowing students to learn at their pace and charting their learning course. The onus is on each stakeholder to keep the student at the center as they redesign the higher education architecture. By focusing on the strengths of its higher education system and acknowledging areas that need to be reformed, India can meet its own students needs and attract students from around the world. Industry Overview:

The new National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) introduced by the central government is expected to bring profound changes to education in India. The policy approved by the Union Cabinet of India on 29 July 2020, outlines the vision of Indias new education system. The new policy replaces the 1986 National Policy on Education. The policy is a comprehensive framework for elementary education to higher education as well as vocational training in both rural and urban India. The policy aims to transform Indias education system by 2021.

Shortly after the release of the policy, the government clarified that no one will be forced to study any particular language and that the medium of instruction will not be shifted from English to any regional language. The language policy in NEP is a broad guideline and advisory in nature; and it is up to the states, institutions, and schools to decide on the implementation.

Skill development has been considered one of the critical aspects for job creation in India. India has unique demographic advantage with more than 60% of the population is in young age group. But in order to get dividend from such large work force, employability has to be improved. As per current statistics only 10% of the fresh graduates are employable and rest of the 90% lack skills required for eligible to be hired by corporate.

Indias GDP is growing at great rate of around 6-8% but job creation is not catching up with it. Government of India has taken initiative for skill development through public private partnership. There are opportunities for private education players to take advantage of such scheme. Current infrastructure of ITI and other government aided institutes are not enough to training people for future job opportunities. Skill development starts with identifying future job prospects and segmentation of it according to need and feasibility of training candidates. Stakeholders for skill development need to be identified like Government Entities, State Government, Private Training Institutes, Large Corporates, NGO etc. Private players can use technology to automate, improve and scale training and certification approach of skill based training.

Technology is essential driver which can easily help scaling up Skill Development Initiative. If skill segments, streams are identified then next step is to define educational contents or syllabus including practicality of the training. Technology can help to define standard training tools for the candidate and all tutorials, assignments; tests can be conducted using technology. Technology will help in mending the quality of education, the educational system, communication, providing enriched resources. With the growing realization of the distinguished role of technology, advancement is set to start and pave a new path that will bring revolution to young minds.

According to a poll conducted by the School of Education, 75% of educators believed that textbook learning will be superseded by digital content learning. To assuage the learners towards technology-driven methods, certain technology marvels are on-trend nowadays. To name a few are Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Artificial intelligence (AI), Learning Management Systems (LMS), Augmented and Virtual Reality, Gamification and Block Chain. The Indian Edu-tech ecosystem has a lot of potential for innovation. With over 4,500 start-ups and a current valuation of around $700 million, the market is geared for exponential growth · estimates project an astounding market size of $30 billion in the next 10 years. Even though there is still uncertainty in the education sector, rigorous steps are being taken to streamline the process and make education accessible to students belonging to all cultural and social groups. There is also a positive shift in the direction of equality and diversity. With technology offering solutions at a tremendous pace, it looks like things will only get better from here.

The traditional approach to distance education was in a way that students/trainees corresponded with the institute via post. But with the rise of the digital era, these courses are now available at your fingertips. You can access them anytime and anywhere. Also, it doesnt matter if you are working somewhere, or completing your college education, or studying in school. You can learn these courses in your free time.

Not only courses, but there are multiple micro-courses available online. These micro-courses are "short bursts" of learning and theyre designed in a way to focus on a single topic or skill development.

Company outlook and strategy:

Your company is engaged in providing training to both freshers and professionals in different technical and functional modules of ERP. In addition to that your company is engaged to impart training on E-commerce, CRM software. Severity of the unprecedented pandemic is almost over and people have started coming back to their normalcy. In this situation your company is hopeful to get desired enrolments although the employment sector is still not very much supportive. This is a major challenge faced by almost all techno-educational and skill development institutes. Your company is not the exception. In order to bypass it Your Company also has started imparting training to the employees of various corporates including some of the Companies within the same Group. Business Review:

Learning Business Segment:

• Understanding the gradual increase of the importance of e-learning and IT-enabled courses your company is continuing to impart quality training of ERP modules through online mode considering the current situation through nationally reputed instructors from diversified fields.

• Your company is also providing training on ERP, e-Commerce, and other allied areas to the employees of its sister concerns and thus creating a forward linkages with its industry verticals.

Opportunities and Threats:

There are many reasons why online programs have become a popular form of distance learning in higher education today. Especially after the pandemic the hybrid mode of delivery is getting popularity among the trainees. The online environment offers unprecedented opportunities for people who would otherwise have limited access to education, as well as a new paradigm for educators in which dynamic courses of the highest quality can be developed. The Virtual Classroom is accessible for 24*7. Time efficiency is another strength brought by the online learning format.

But at the same time for some technical papers where board work is a compulsion, distance teaching method may not be always effective. In teaching face to face interaction and human touch act as a marvel and it develops a special relationship between the trainer and trainee which is also very important.

However we are trying to exploit all those opportunities, our main worry is the reduction of the affordability of the masses due to losing of jobs or of the fear of uncertain future or due to prolonged and severe illness and also loss of lives caused by the pandemic. The decline in the employment rate has a razors edge effect on your company. On the one hand it has reduced the enrolments and on the other created disappointments in the minds of the trainees as they know they might not get proper employment opportunity even after successful completion of the course.

Still India is not fully making herself free and out of clutch of the dark clouds of pandemic. Whereas the average percentage rate of unemployment from 2009 to 2019 has a range in between 5.33 to 5.67, in 2020 and 2021 those were unprecedented with 10.18 and 12.74 respectively. But now the normalcy is coming back. It will take some time for the country to come out completely from the damage created by pandemic. It may be expected that the overall scenario will be better in 2023 in comparison to past couple of years.

Adequacy of Internal Controls:

As a practice the company continues with the process of having internal control system which is adequate and in commensuration with the span and quality of operations of the organization. Benchmarks related to cost, quality, purchase, academic delivery, examination process, certification etc. are strictly monitored to ensure a smooth and standardized operations. The synopsis of the procedures is:

• Proper Delegation of authority and responsibility to de-centralise the whole operation for making it more dynamic

• Preparation of annual budget for targets for business growth which is continuously monitored throughout the year. Any deviation is properly evaluated and addressed

• Financial control & approval based on budget allocation

• Perpetual academic audit to ensure the whole standards of training

The Company also has adequate system to ensure that all of its assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorized use or disposition, and transactions are authorized, recorded, and reported correctly. The internal control system is supplemented by internal audits, review by management, documented policies and procedures.

Human Resources:

Human capital is treated as an integrated part of organizations development. Right skills and attitudes are required for achieving the objectives of the organization. Keeping those in mind your company searches the right talent as and when required and right skills are always encouraged. The company maintains the appropriate HR policies and practices as per the industry standards and creates a congenial working environment within the organization.

The Board of Directors expresses its deep appreciation for sincere efforts made by the employees of your Company at all levels for the development of its business during the year and their co-operation in maintaining cordial relations.

Cautionary Statements

This document includes certain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on managements current expectations or beliefs, and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive, technological and/or regulatory factors. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of their dates. This Report should be read in conjunction with the financial statements included herein and the notes thereto.