Cables Sector Stocks List

Cables Sector Stocks List

NSE

BSE

Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE

Finolex Cables Ltd

1154.35

-22.75-1.9317654.5533.17

Universal Cables Ltd

810

-4.55-0.562810.3348.97

RPG Cables Ltd(merged)

1587

1559.205608.636579.700

Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd

11.61

-0.23-1.9453.040

CMI Ltd

4.6

0.214.787.370

Birla Cable Ltd

215.44

1.450.68646.3288.71

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd

150.75

-1.49-0.987944.09274.82

KEI Industries Ltd

4363.85

-113.90-2.5441697.7268.48

Paramount Communications Ltd

85.5

0.480.562607.1926.68

Aksh Optifibre Ltd

12.81

0.201.59208.4218.04

Sterlite Technologies Ltd

116.56

0.490.425685.950

Polycab India Ltd

7208

-182.65-2.47108422.4964

Cords Cable Industries Ltd

209.11

-2.24-1.06270.3323.43

R R Kabel Ltd

1423.75

-0.70-0.0516098.1261.33

Marco Cables & Conductors Ltd

65.4

0.400.62122.2940.12

Dynamic Cables Ltd

1038.25

-7.90-0.762515.6154.25

Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd

1.15

-0.05-4.1712.720

Godha Cabcon and Insulation Ltd

1.23

-0.05-3.91115.1664

V-Marc India Ltd

400.75

-8.05-1.97978.6637.2

Plaza Wires Ltd

79.23

0.240.30346.65174.8

DCG Cables & Wires Ltd

120

3.252.78217.8023.68

TOP NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

