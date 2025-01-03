Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
Finolex Cables Ltd
1154.35
|-22.75
|-1.93
|17654.55
|33.17
Universal Cables Ltd
810
|-4.55
|-0.56
|2810.33
|48.97
RPG Cables Ltd(merged)
1587
|1559.20
|5608.63
|6579.70
|0
Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd
11.61
|-0.23
|-1.94
|53.04
|0
CMI Ltd
4.6
|0.21
|4.78
|7.37
|0
Birla Cable Ltd
215.44
|1.45
|0.68
|646.32
|88.71
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd
150.75
|-1.49
|-0.98
|7944.09
|274.82
KEI Industries Ltd
4363.85
|-113.90
|-2.54
|41697.72
|68.48
Paramount Communications Ltd
85.5
|0.48
|0.56
|2607.19
|26.68
Aksh Optifibre Ltd
12.81
|0.20
|1.59
|208.42
|18.04
Sterlite Technologies Ltd
116.56
|0.49
|0.42
|5685.95
|0
Polycab India Ltd
7208
|-182.65
|-2.47
|108422.49
|64
Cords Cable Industries Ltd
209.11
|-2.24
|-1.06
|270.33
|23.43
R R Kabel Ltd
1423.75
|-0.70
|-0.05
|16098.12
|61.33
Marco Cables & Conductors Ltd
65.4
|0.40
|0.62
|122.29
|40.12
Dynamic Cables Ltd
1038.25
|-7.90
|-0.76
|2515.61
|54.25
Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd
1.15
|-0.05
|-4.17
|12.72
|0
Godha Cabcon and Insulation Ltd
1.23
|-0.05
|-3.91
|115.16
|64
V-Marc India Ltd
400.75
|-8.05
|-1.97
|978.66
|37.2
Plaza Wires Ltd
79.23
|0.24
|0.30
|346.65
|174.8
DCG Cables & Wires Ltd
120
|3.25
|2.78
|217.80
|23.68
