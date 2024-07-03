iifl-logo-icon 1
DCG Cables & Wires Ltd Share Price

114
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:24:46 AM

  • Open117
  • Day's High117
  • 52 Wk High182.5
  • Prev. Close120
  • Day's Low114
  • 52 Wk Low 77
  • Turnover (lac)25.99
  • P/E24.34
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value43.45
  • EPS4.93
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)206.91
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

DCG Cables & Wires Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cables

Open

117

Prev. Close

120

Turnover(Lac.)

25.99

Day's High

117

Day's Low

114

52 Week's High

182.5

52 Week's Low

77

Book Value

43.45

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

206.91

P/E

24.34

EPS

4.93

Divi. Yield

0

DCG Cables & Wires Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

DCG Cables & Wires Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

DCG Cables & Wires Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:44 AM
Sep-2024Apr-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.45%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.45%

Non-Promoter- 27.54%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

DCG Cables & Wires Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.15

13.15

4.94

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.93

2.17

0.48

0.12

Net Worth

24.08

15.32

5.42

0.13

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

101.1

54.52

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

101.1

54.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.07

0.03

DCG Cables & Wires Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Polycab India Ltd

POLYCAB

7,208

62.581,08,615.78430.650.415,365.99567.52

KEI Industries Ltd

KEI

4,363.85

66.8541,749.8154.810.082,279.65571.17

Finolex Cables Ltd

FINCABLES

1,154.35

32.5417,658.38146.090.691,311.72285.03

R R Kabel Ltd

RRKABEL

1,423.75

61.1716,086.8149.750.421,810.14177.42

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd

DIACABS

150.75

272.827,907.240250.3-17.51

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT DCG Cables & Wires Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Devangbhai Patel

Non Executive Director

Harshadbhai Patel

Non Executive Director

Ushaben Patel

Independent Director

Utkarsh Shah

Independent Director

Dhruvi Patel

Independent Director

Aayush Kamleshbhai Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shwetal Maliwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by DCG Cables & Wires Ltd

Summary

DCG Cables & Wires Ltd was originally incorporated as DCG Copper Industries Private Limited as Private Limited Company under the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 29, 2017. Subsequently, name of the company has changed from DCG Copper Industries Private Limited to DCG Cables & Wires Private Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 10, 2023. Further, the Company was converted in to a public limited Company pursuant to a special resolution passed by our shareholders at the EGM held on August 11, 2023 and consequently the name of the Company was changed to DCG Cables & Wires Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad dated August 24, 2023. The company manufacturers copper cables and wires and is on manufacturing of different types of copper cables which finds application in Transformers. The companies product portfolio consists of Copper Strips, Paper Covered Copper Strips and Wires (Kraft/Crepe/Nomex/Mica) Bare Copper Wires and Strips, Copper Tapes and Fiber Glass Copper.The company has three manufacturing units at Odhav, Ahmedabad, Kubadthal, Ahmedabad, Waghodia, Vadodara,The companies manufacturing facilities are equipped with the latest required machineries that enable the company to offer products as per the specific requirements of clients along with low production cost and also has a combined installed capacity of 5,868 MT for manufacturing bare
Company FAQs

What is the DCG Cables & Wires Ltd share price today?

The DCG Cables & Wires Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹114 today.

What is the Market Cap of DCG Cables & Wires Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DCG Cables & Wires Ltd is ₹206.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of DCG Cables & Wires Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of DCG Cables & Wires Ltd is 24.34 and 2.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of DCG Cables & Wires Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DCG Cables & Wires Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DCG Cables & Wires Ltd is ₹77 and ₹182.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of DCG Cables & Wires Ltd?

DCG Cables & Wires Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 40.35%, 6 Month at -27.69%, 3 Month at -14.47% and 1 Month at 14.94%.

What is the shareholding pattern of DCG Cables & Wires Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of DCG Cables & Wires Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.45 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.55 %

