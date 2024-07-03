SectorCables
Open₹117
Prev. Close₹120
Turnover(Lac.)₹25.99
Day's High₹117
Day's Low₹114
52 Week's High₹182.5
52 Week's Low₹77
Book Value₹43.45
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)206.91
P/E24.34
EPS4.93
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.15
13.15
4.94
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.93
2.17
0.48
0.12
Net Worth
24.08
15.32
5.42
0.13
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
101.1
54.52
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
101.1
54.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.07
0.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Polycab India Ltd
POLYCAB
7,208
|62.58
|1,08,615.78
|430.65
|0.41
|5,365.99
|567.52
KEI Industries Ltd
KEI
4,363.85
|66.85
|41,749.8
|154.81
|0.08
|2,279.65
|571.17
Finolex Cables Ltd
FINCABLES
1,154.35
|32.54
|17,658.38
|146.09
|0.69
|1,311.72
|285.03
R R Kabel Ltd
RRKABEL
1,423.75
|61.17
|16,086.81
|49.75
|0.42
|1,810.14
|177.42
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd
DIACABS
150.75
|272.82
|7,907.2
|4
|0
|250.3
|-17.51
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Devangbhai Patel
Non Executive Director
Harshadbhai Patel
Non Executive Director
Ushaben Patel
Independent Director
Utkarsh Shah
Independent Director
Dhruvi Patel
Independent Director
Aayush Kamleshbhai Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shwetal Maliwal
Reports by DCG Cables & Wires Ltd
Summary
DCG Cables & Wires Ltd was originally incorporated as DCG Copper Industries Private Limited as Private Limited Company under the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 29, 2017. Subsequently, name of the company has changed from DCG Copper Industries Private Limited to DCG Cables & Wires Private Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 10, 2023. Further, the Company was converted in to a public limited Company pursuant to a special resolution passed by our shareholders at the EGM held on August 11, 2023 and consequently the name of the Company was changed to DCG Cables & Wires Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad dated August 24, 2023. The company manufacturers copper cables and wires and is on manufacturing of different types of copper cables which finds application in Transformers. The companies product portfolio consists of Copper Strips, Paper Covered Copper Strips and Wires (Kraft/Crepe/Nomex/Mica) Bare Copper Wires and Strips, Copper Tapes and Fiber Glass Copper.The company has three manufacturing units at Odhav, Ahmedabad, Kubadthal, Ahmedabad, Waghodia, Vadodara,The companies manufacturing facilities are equipped with the latest required machineries that enable the company to offer products as per the specific requirements of clients along with low production cost and also has a combined installed capacity of 5,868 MT for manufacturing bare
Read More
The DCG Cables & Wires Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹114 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DCG Cables & Wires Ltd is ₹206.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of DCG Cables & Wires Ltd is 24.34 and 2.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DCG Cables & Wires Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DCG Cables & Wires Ltd is ₹77 and ₹182.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
DCG Cables & Wires Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 40.35%, 6 Month at -27.69%, 3 Month at -14.47% and 1 Month at 14.94%.
