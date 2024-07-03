DCG Cables & Wires Ltd Summary

DCG Cables & Wires Ltd was originally incorporated as DCG Copper Industries Private Limited as Private Limited Company under the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 29, 2017. Subsequently, name of the company has changed from DCG Copper Industries Private Limited to DCG Cables & Wires Private Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 10, 2023. Further, the Company was converted in to a public limited Company pursuant to a special resolution passed by our shareholders at the EGM held on August 11, 2023 and consequently the name of the Company was changed to DCG Cables & Wires Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad dated August 24, 2023. The company manufacturers copper cables and wires and is on manufacturing of different types of copper cables which finds application in Transformers. The companies product portfolio consists of Copper Strips, Paper Covered Copper Strips and Wires (Kraft/Crepe/Nomex/Mica) Bare Copper Wires and Strips, Copper Tapes and Fiber Glass Copper.The company has three manufacturing units at Odhav, Ahmedabad, Kubadthal, Ahmedabad, Waghodia, Vadodara,The companies manufacturing facilities are equipped with the latest required machineries that enable the company to offer products as per the specific requirements of clients along with low production cost and also has a combined installed capacity of 5,868 MT for manufacturing bare Copper wire & Strips, 1,404 MT for Paper Covered Copper Strips & wire, 1,512 MT for Cable Wires, 5,760 MT for Copper Rods, 10,080 MT for Copper Flats, 972 MT for Submersible Wires and 540 MT for Fiber Glass Covered Copper Strips.