DCG Cables & Wires Ltd Board Meeting

DCG Cables CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
DCG CABLES & WIRES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 11-Nov-2024 to consider and approve the Half Yearly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended September 2024 and Other business. DCG Cables & Wires Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Financial Results . (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024) DCG Cables & Wires Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 11, 2024 in which financial results for the quarter and half year ended was approved (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024) DCG Cables & Wires Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/12/2024)
Board Meeting6 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024
Board Meeting28 May 202417 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 DCG Cables & Wires Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)

