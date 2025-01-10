DCG Cables & Wires Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.15
13.15
4.94
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.93
2.17
0.48
0.12
Net Worth
24.08
15.32
5.42
0.13
Minority Interest
Debt
25.47
18.12
6.36
0.3
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
49.55
33.44
11.78
0.43
Fixed Assets
8.43
2.53
0.51
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.54
2.54
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0
0.01
0
Networking Capital
36.33
27.84
9.48
0.19
Inventories
17.9
6.43
4.21
0.28
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
48.86
13.55
5.38
1.05
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.45
9.21
1.06
0.06
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.46
-1.03
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-34.88
-1.35
-0.71
-0.17
Cash
2.21
0.54
1.78
0.21
Total Assets
49.54
33.45
11.78
0.41
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.