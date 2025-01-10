iifl-logo-icon 1
DCG Cables & Wires Ltd Balance Sheet

103.2
(-4.18%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.15

13.15

4.94

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.93

2.17

0.48

0.12

Net Worth

24.08

15.32

5.42

0.13

Minority Interest

Debt

25.47

18.12

6.36

0.3

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

49.55

33.44

11.78

0.43

Fixed Assets

8.43

2.53

0.51

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.54

2.54

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.03

0

0.01

0

Networking Capital

36.33

27.84

9.48

0.19

Inventories

17.9

6.43

4.21

0.28

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

48.86

13.55

5.38

1.05

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

4.45

9.21

1.06

0.06

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-0.46

-1.03

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-34.88

-1.35

-0.71

-0.17

Cash

2.21

0.54

1.78

0.21

Total Assets

49.54

33.45

11.78

0.41

