DCG Cables & Wires Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Intimation of the date of the Seventh Annual General Meeting of DCG Cables & Wires Limited. DCG Cables & Wires Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 23, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/08/2024) DCG Cables & Wires Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 23, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/09/2024)