iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Universal Cables Ltd Share Price

820.65
(1.31%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open802
  • Day's High828.25
  • 52 Wk High938
  • Prev. Close810
  • Day's Low792.5
  • 52 Wk Low 385
  • Turnover (lac)968.78
  • P/E48.66
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value254.85
  • EPS16.63
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,847.28
  • Div. Yield0.37
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Universal Cables Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cables

Open

802

Prev. Close

810

Turnover(Lac.)

968.78

Day's High

828.25

Day's Low

792.5

52 Week's High

938

52 Week's Low

385

Book Value

254.85

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,847.28

P/E

48.66

EPS

16.63

Divi. Yield

0.37

Universal Cables Ltd Corporate Action

8 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Jul, 2024

arrow

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

arrow

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Universal Cables Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Universal Cables Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:22 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.88%

Non-Promoter- 6.81%

Institutions: 6.81%

Non-Institutions: 31.29%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Universal Cables Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

34.7

34.7

34.7

34.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

828.96

672.63

527.55

452.6

Net Worth

863.66

707.33

562.25

487.3

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,280.66

1,568.95

1,182.71

818.2

yoy growth (%)

-18.37

32.65

44.54

9.22

Raw materials

-937.63

-1,097.41

-852.47

-568.61

As % of sales

73.21

69.94

72.07

69.49

Employee costs

-69.42

-70.35

-58.51

-49.46

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

15.11

81.09

43.63

23.22

Depreciation

-26.34

-22.53

-20.9

-18.89

Tax paid

-2.95

-16.54

-1.69

5.87

Working capital

-1.48

306.24

136.78

9.77

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-18.37

32.65

44.54

9.22

Op profit growth

-45.27

55.23

41.88

0.97

EBIT growth

-50.77

63.13

44.44

-1.94

Net profit growth

-81.15

53.89

44.1

48.88

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,020.67

2,201.95

1,813.54

1,280.67

1,568.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,020.67

2,201.95

1,813.54

1,280.67

1,568.96

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

97.66

86.02

77.75

87.92

80.62

View Annually Results

Universal Cables Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Polycab India Ltd

POLYCAB

7,208

62.581,08,615.78430.650.415,365.99567.52

KEI Industries Ltd

KEI

4,363.85

66.8541,749.8154.810.082,279.65571.17

Finolex Cables Ltd

FINCABLES

1,154.35

32.5417,658.38146.090.691,311.72285.03

R R Kabel Ltd

RRKABEL

1,423.75

61.1716,086.8149.750.421,810.14177.42

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd

DIACABS

150.75

272.827,907.240250.3-17.51

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Universal Cables Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

H V Lodha

Non Executive Director

B R Nahar

Independent Director

Kavita A Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sudeep Jain

Managing Director & CEO

Y S Lodha

Independent Director

Kishore Kumar Mehrotra

Independent Director

Ananya Ghosh Dastidar

Independent Director

Siddharth Swarup

Additional Director

Prem S Khamesra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Universal Cables Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as Universal Cables Limited (Formerly known as Hindustan Woollen Mills Limited) and promoted by M P Birla in 1945, the Company was renamed Universal Cables Limited (UCL) in 1961. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and sale of Electrical and other Cables, Capacitors & Capacitor Banks, Wires and Conductors, etc. and Turnkey Projects predominantly relating to Electrical Cables/Capacitors & Capacitor Banks, etc. It also co-promoted Vindhya Telelinks which manufactures jelly-filled telephone cables. Along with Vindhya Telelinks and Ericsson Cables, Sweden, Universal Cables promoted a new company, Birla Ericsson Opticals, to manufacture fibre optic cables.The Company commenced Commercial Production on 16th February, 1964. It tied up with BICC, U.K., worlds largest cable producer, for production of paper-insulated power cables. The company has since expanded to produce bare overhead conductors, copper alloy trolley wires and catenaries for electric traction, thermoplastic cables upto and including 11 kV, elastomeric cable upto 35 KV, continuous cast and rolled aluminium, aluminium alloy rods, etc.Its capacitor division tied-up with Toshiba, Japan, and General Electric, US to manufacture paper-insulated power capacitors. The cable division, in collaboration with Asea Kabel, Sweden, manufactures polythene power cables upto 33 kV, which was extended to extra-high tension cables upto 145 kV and fluoroplastic cables. UCL has developed several new products for the Defenc
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Universal Cables Ltd share price today?

The Universal Cables Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹820.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Universal Cables Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Universal Cables Ltd is ₹2847.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Universal Cables Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Universal Cables Ltd is 48.66 and 3.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Universal Cables Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Universal Cables Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Universal Cables Ltd is ₹385 and ₹938 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Universal Cables Ltd?

Universal Cables Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.03%, 3 Years at 66.06%, 1 Year at 55.20%, 6 Month at 8.32%, 3 Month at 24.68% and 1 Month at 31.30%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Universal Cables Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Universal Cables Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.89 %
Institutions - 6.82 %
Public - 31.29 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Universal Cables Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.