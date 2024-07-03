SectorCables
Open₹802
Prev. Close₹810
Turnover(Lac.)₹968.78
Day's High₹828.25
Day's Low₹792.5
52 Week's High₹938
52 Week's Low₹385
Book Value₹254.85
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,847.28
P/E48.66
EPS16.63
Divi. Yield0.37
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
34.7
34.7
34.7
34.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
828.96
672.63
527.55
452.6
Net Worth
863.66
707.33
562.25
487.3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,280.66
1,568.95
1,182.71
818.2
yoy growth (%)
-18.37
32.65
44.54
9.22
Raw materials
-937.63
-1,097.41
-852.47
-568.61
As % of sales
73.21
69.94
72.07
69.49
Employee costs
-69.42
-70.35
-58.51
-49.46
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
15.11
81.09
43.63
23.22
Depreciation
-26.34
-22.53
-20.9
-18.89
Tax paid
-2.95
-16.54
-1.69
5.87
Working capital
-1.48
306.24
136.78
9.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-18.37
32.65
44.54
9.22
Op profit growth
-45.27
55.23
41.88
0.97
EBIT growth
-50.77
63.13
44.44
-1.94
Net profit growth
-81.15
53.89
44.1
48.88
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,020.67
2,201.95
1,813.54
1,280.67
1,568.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,020.67
2,201.95
1,813.54
1,280.67
1,568.96
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
97.66
86.02
77.75
87.92
80.62
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Polycab India Ltd
POLYCAB
7,208
|62.58
|1,08,615.78
|430.65
|0.41
|5,365.99
|567.52
KEI Industries Ltd
KEI
4,363.85
|66.85
|41,749.8
|154.81
|0.08
|2,279.65
|571.17
Finolex Cables Ltd
FINCABLES
1,154.35
|32.54
|17,658.38
|146.09
|0.69
|1,311.72
|285.03
R R Kabel Ltd
RRKABEL
1,423.75
|61.17
|16,086.81
|49.75
|0.42
|1,810.14
|177.42
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd
DIACABS
150.75
|272.82
|7,907.2
|4
|0
|250.3
|-17.51
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
H V Lodha
Non Executive Director
B R Nahar
Independent Director
Kavita A Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sudeep Jain
Managing Director & CEO
Y S Lodha
Independent Director
Kishore Kumar Mehrotra
Independent Director
Ananya Ghosh Dastidar
Independent Director
Siddharth Swarup
Additional Director
Prem S Khamesra
Reports by Universal Cables Ltd
Summary
Incorporated as Universal Cables Limited (Formerly known as Hindustan Woollen Mills Limited) and promoted by M P Birla in 1945, the Company was renamed Universal Cables Limited (UCL) in 1961. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and sale of Electrical and other Cables, Capacitors & Capacitor Banks, Wires and Conductors, etc. and Turnkey Projects predominantly relating to Electrical Cables/Capacitors & Capacitor Banks, etc. It also co-promoted Vindhya Telelinks which manufactures jelly-filled telephone cables. Along with Vindhya Telelinks and Ericsson Cables, Sweden, Universal Cables promoted a new company, Birla Ericsson Opticals, to manufacture fibre optic cables.The Company commenced Commercial Production on 16th February, 1964. It tied up with BICC, U.K., worlds largest cable producer, for production of paper-insulated power cables. The company has since expanded to produce bare overhead conductors, copper alloy trolley wires and catenaries for electric traction, thermoplastic cables upto and including 11 kV, elastomeric cable upto 35 KV, continuous cast and rolled aluminium, aluminium alloy rods, etc.Its capacitor division tied-up with Toshiba, Japan, and General Electric, US to manufacture paper-insulated power capacitors. The cable division, in collaboration with Asea Kabel, Sweden, manufactures polythene power cables upto 33 kV, which was extended to extra-high tension cables upto 145 kV and fluoroplastic cables. UCL has developed several new products for the Defenc
Read More
The Universal Cables Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹820.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Universal Cables Ltd is ₹2847.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Universal Cables Ltd is 48.66 and 3.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Universal Cables Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Universal Cables Ltd is ₹385 and ₹938 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Universal Cables Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.03%, 3 Years at 66.06%, 1 Year at 55.20%, 6 Month at 8.32%, 3 Month at 24.68% and 1 Month at 31.30%.
