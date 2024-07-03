Summary

Incorporated as Universal Cables Limited (Formerly known as Hindustan Woollen Mills Limited) and promoted by M P Birla in 1945, the Company was renamed Universal Cables Limited (UCL) in 1961. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and sale of Electrical and other Cables, Capacitors & Capacitor Banks, Wires and Conductors, etc. and Turnkey Projects predominantly relating to Electrical Cables/Capacitors & Capacitor Banks, etc. It also co-promoted Vindhya Telelinks which manufactures jelly-filled telephone cables. Along with Vindhya Telelinks and Ericsson Cables, Sweden, Universal Cables promoted a new company, Birla Ericsson Opticals, to manufacture fibre optic cables.The Company commenced Commercial Production on 16th February, 1964. It tied up with BICC, U.K., worlds largest cable producer, for production of paper-insulated power cables. The company has since expanded to produce bare overhead conductors, copper alloy trolley wires and catenaries for electric traction, thermoplastic cables upto and including 11 kV, elastomeric cable upto 35 KV, continuous cast and rolled aluminium, aluminium alloy rods, etc.Its capacitor division tied-up with Toshiba, Japan, and General Electric, US to manufacture paper-insulated power capacitors. The cable division, in collaboration with Asea Kabel, Sweden, manufactures polythene power cables upto 33 kV, which was extended to extra-high tension cables upto 145 kV and fluoroplastic cables. UCL has developed several new products for the Defenc

