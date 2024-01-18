|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|17 May 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|-
|3
|30
|Final
|Recommended Dividend of Rs. 3.00 per share (i.e. 30%) on 3,46,95,381 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/-each of the Company for the financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval of the Shareholders in the ensuing Seventy-Ninth (79th) Annual General Meeting of the Company. Upon approval of the Shareholders, the dividend declared will be paid within thirty (30) days of declaration, subject to deduction of applicable Tax at Souree as per the provisions of Income Tax Act, 1961 and rules made thereunder.
