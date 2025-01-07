Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,280.66
1,568.95
1,182.71
818.2
yoy growth (%)
-18.37
32.65
44.54
9.22
Raw materials
-937.63
-1,097.41
-852.47
-568.61
As % of sales
73.21
69.94
72.07
69.49
Employee costs
-69.42
-70.35
-58.51
-49.46
As % of sales
5.42
4.48
4.94
6.04
Other costs
-182.77
-235.22
-164.81
-124.78
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.27
14.99
13.93
15.25
Operating profit
90.82
165.96
106.91
75.35
OPM
7.09
10.57
9.03
9.2
Depreciation
-26.34
-22.53
-20.9
-18.89
Interest expense
-62.83
-77.26
-53.43
-43.97
Other income
13.47
14.92
11.05
10.74
Profit before tax
15.11
81.09
43.63
23.22
Taxes
-2.95
-16.54
-1.69
5.87
Tax rate
-19.52
-20.4
-3.88
25.3
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
12.16
64.55
41.94
29.1
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
12.16
64.55
41.94
29.1
yoy growth (%)
-81.15
53.89
44.1
48.88
NPM
0.94
4.11
3.54
3.55
