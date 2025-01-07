iifl-logo-icon 1
Universal Cables Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

838.5
(2.18%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:09 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Universal Cables Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,280.66

1,568.95

1,182.71

818.2

yoy growth (%)

-18.37

32.65

44.54

9.22

Raw materials

-937.63

-1,097.41

-852.47

-568.61

As % of sales

73.21

69.94

72.07

69.49

Employee costs

-69.42

-70.35

-58.51

-49.46

As % of sales

5.42

4.48

4.94

6.04

Other costs

-182.77

-235.22

-164.81

-124.78

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.27

14.99

13.93

15.25

Operating profit

90.82

165.96

106.91

75.35

OPM

7.09

10.57

9.03

9.2

Depreciation

-26.34

-22.53

-20.9

-18.89

Interest expense

-62.83

-77.26

-53.43

-43.97

Other income

13.47

14.92

11.05

10.74

Profit before tax

15.11

81.09

43.63

23.22

Taxes

-2.95

-16.54

-1.69

5.87

Tax rate

-19.52

-20.4

-3.88

25.3

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

12.16

64.55

41.94

29.1

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

12.16

64.55

41.94

29.1

yoy growth (%)

-81.15

53.89

44.1

48.88

NPM

0.94

4.11

3.54

3.55

