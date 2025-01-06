Universal Cables Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
15.11
81.09
43.63
23.22
Depreciation
-26.34
-22.53
-20.9
-18.89
Tax paid
-2.95
-16.54
-1.69
5.87
Working capital
-1.48
306.24
136.78
9.77
Other operating items
Operating
-15.66
348.26
157.82
19.98
Capital expenditure
40.73
92.67
8.42
-176.28
Free cash flow
25.06
440.93
166.25
-156.29
Equity raised
850.56
647.39
512.15
376.15
Investing
39.57
-10.83
12.12
72.1
Financing
234.14
373.63
261.59
262.93
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,149.33
1,451.12
952.11
554.88
