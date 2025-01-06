iifl-logo-icon 1
Universal Cables Ltd Cash Flow Statement

820.65
(1.31%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Universal Cables Ltd

Universal Cables FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

15.11

81.09

43.63

23.22

Depreciation

-26.34

-22.53

-20.9

-18.89

Tax paid

-2.95

-16.54

-1.69

5.87

Working capital

-1.48

306.24

136.78

9.77

Other operating items

Operating

-15.66

348.26

157.82

19.98

Capital expenditure

40.73

92.67

8.42

-176.28

Free cash flow

25.06

440.93

166.25

-156.29

Equity raised

850.56

647.39

512.15

376.15

Investing

39.57

-10.83

12.12

72.1

Financing

234.14

373.63

261.59

262.93

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,149.33

1,451.12

952.11

554.88

