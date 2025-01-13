Universal Cables Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
34.7
34.7
34.7
34.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
828.96
672.63
527.55
452.6
Net Worth
863.66
707.33
562.25
487.3
Minority Interest
Debt
771.03
657.16
693.72
609.43
Deferred Tax Liability Net
46.22
33.57
22.03
17.01
Total Liabilities
1,680.91
1,398.06
1,278
1,113.74
Fixed Assets
200.12
171.46
168.13
187.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
444.22
315.88
217.67
164.28
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.3
4.44
4.02
3.81
Networking Capital
1,027.24
902.58
884.19
751.84
Inventories
284.02
280.27
300.88
260.35
Inventory Days
74.2
Sundry Debtors
1,076.8
889.8
967.86
802.98
Debtor Days
228.85
Other Current Assets
101.22
106.1
127.27
68.24
Sundry Creditors
-332.3
-293.15
-455.64
-321.98
Creditor Days
91.76
Other Current Liabilities
-102.5
-80.44
-56.18
-57.75
Cash
5.02
3.71
3.99
6.66
Total Assets
1,680.9
1,398.07
1,278
1,113.76
