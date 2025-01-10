To the Members of Universal Cables Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of Universal Cables Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity, and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information. (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements") In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and Rules thereunder and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Audit Response Revenue recognition for construction contracts: Our audit procedure included, among others: In respect of construction contracts, the management is required to make various accounting estimates and judgements for the purpose of revenue recognition over time like identification of performance obligation, determination of transaction price, the stage of completion, the timing of revenue recognition, estimated project costs and revenue. The process among others, take into consideration contract risks, price variation claims, liquidated damages & penalties, periodic certification from customers, recoverability of trade receivables. The Company periodically reviews the estimates involved and any cumulative effect of such changes are recognized in the period in which such changes are determined. • We obtained an understanding of the process followed by the Company in determination of the estimates and contract revenue. Given the significance of the revenue recognition as stated above, we determined this to be a key audit matter. • We performed walkthrough procedures over the process of identification of performance obligation. • We tested the design and implementation of internal control over the quantification of the estimates used as well as the operating effectiveness of such control. • We tested segregation of duties while recording the contracts in the Companys information system and recognising revenue from such contracts. • We performed substantive procedures as considered appropriate in accordance with standard on auditing. • We tested appropriateness of the disclosures in the financial statements in respect of such construction contracts to ensure compliance with Ind AS 115. Based on our work as stated above, no significant deviations were observed. Key Audit Matter Audit Response Valuation of trade receivables in view of the risk of credit losses: Our audit procedure included, among others: • We assessed the companys processes and controls relating to the monitoring of trade receivables and considered ageing to identify collection risks. Trade receivables is a significant item in the Companys financial statements as at March 31, 2024 and assumptions used for estimating the credit loss on receivables is an area which is determined by managements judgment. • We inquired with senior management regarding status of collectability of the receivables and discussed material outstanding balances with the senior management. The Company makes an assessment of the estimated credit losses on trade receivables based on credit risk, project status, past history, latest discussion/correspondence with the customer. Given the significance of these receivables in the financial statements as at March 31, 2024, we determined this to be a key audit matter. • We obtained evidence of receipts subsequent to the year end from the customers. • We assessed managements assumptions used to calculate the impairment loss on trade receivables, through analyses of ageing of receivables, assessment of significant overdue trade receivables. • We assessed the overall reasonableness of the allowance for doubtful debts. Based on our work as stated above, no significant deviations were observed.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report 2023-24 but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

(1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure 1", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

(2) As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity, and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account; d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act; e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act; f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, we give our separate report in "Annexure 2". g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: (i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements – Refer Note 39 on Contingent Liabilities to the standalone financial statements; (ii) The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts; (iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) a. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. b. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. c. Based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material misstatement (v) As stated in Note 38 to the standalone financial statements a. The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013 to the extent it applies to payment of dividend. b. The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act as applicable.

(vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

ANNEXURE 1 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Universal Cables Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024] To the best of our information and according to the information, explanations, and written representations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit we report that: (i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible assets: (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and relevant details of investment property.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The property, plant and equipment and investment property have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties including investment properties held by the Company (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company. However, for title deeds of immovable properties which have been mortgaged as security for loans taken by the Company, confirmations with respect to title of the Company have been obtained by us from the appointed Security Trustee on behalf of respective lenders. (d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ii) (a) The inventories have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year except for goods in-transit. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on physical verification of such inventory.

(b) The Company has a working capital limit in excess of Rs 5 crore sanctioned by banks based on the security of current assets during the year. The quarterly statements, in respect of the working capital limits have been filed by the Company with such banks and such statements are in agreement with the books of account of the Company for the respective periods.

(iii) The Company has not provided any security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs). However, the Company has given Corporate Guarantee to a Joint Venture entity in an earlier year and is outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 (refer Note No. 45 of the standalone financial statement). The Company has made investment during the year and has granted interest free loans to its employees as per Companys established policy during the year.

(a) During the year, the Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) or any other entity during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not provided any guarantee or given any security during the year. The investments made are not, prima facie, prejudicial to the interest of the Company. The terms and conditions of the grant of loans during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company to its employees, the schedule of repayment of principal has been stipulated and the repayments of principal have generally been regular as stipulated.

(d) In respect of loans granted to employees by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) No loans or advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company which have fallen due during the year, have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties. (f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, which are repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Hence, reporting under Clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security, as applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits and there are no amounts which have been considered as deemed deposit within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended).

Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company in respect of products where maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act and the rules framed there under and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities.

Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except for the following:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Gross Amount (Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Services Tax 18.01 FY 2018-19 SGSTDepartment Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 141.91 AY 2008-09 Honble High Court of Kolkata Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 232.21 AY 2018-19 CIT (Appeal) Income Tax Act. 1961 Income Tax 10.89 AY 2019-20 DCIT Income Tax Act. 1961 Income Tax 17.01 AY 2020-21 CIT (Appeal) Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 1956 Terminal Tax 227.37 FY 2002-03 to 2012-13 Honble High Court of Madhya Pradesh, Jabalpur

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been recorded in the books of accounts.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of its loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us including confirmations received from banks and other lenders and written representation received from the management of the Company, and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, money raised by way of term loans were applied for the purposes for which these were obtained.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised by the Company on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its associate or joint venture. There are no subsidiary companies.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its joint venture or associate company. There are no subsidiary companies.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments), during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or (fully, partially or optionally) convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

(b) No report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us including the written representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. Further, the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements, as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified in Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 as amended as prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system as required under section 138 of the Act which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the reports issued by the Internal Auditors of the Company till date for the period under audit. (xv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them and accordingly, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

The Company is not a Core Investment Company and there are no Core Investment Companies in the Group. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi) (c) and (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash loss in the current as well as the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013 in compliance with second proviso to subsection (5) of Section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a special account in accordance with sub-section (6) of section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) b of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The reporting under clause (xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company.

Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

ANNEXURE 2 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Universal Cables Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Universal Cables Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.