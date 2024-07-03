Universal Cables Ltd Summary

Incorporated as Universal Cables Limited (Formerly known as Hindustan Woollen Mills Limited) and promoted by M P Birla in 1945, the Company was renamed Universal Cables Limited (UCL) in 1961. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and sale of Electrical and other Cables, Capacitors & Capacitor Banks, Wires and Conductors, etc. and Turnkey Projects predominantly relating to Electrical Cables/Capacitors & Capacitor Banks, etc. It also co-promoted Vindhya Telelinks which manufactures jelly-filled telephone cables. Along with Vindhya Telelinks and Ericsson Cables, Sweden, Universal Cables promoted a new company, Birla Ericsson Opticals, to manufacture fibre optic cables.The Company commenced Commercial Production on 16th February, 1964. It tied up with BICC, U.K., worlds largest cable producer, for production of paper-insulated power cables. The company has since expanded to produce bare overhead conductors, copper alloy trolley wires and catenaries for electric traction, thermoplastic cables upto and including 11 kV, elastomeric cable upto 35 KV, continuous cast and rolled aluminium, aluminium alloy rods, etc.Its capacitor division tied-up with Toshiba, Japan, and General Electric, US to manufacture paper-insulated power capacitors. The cable division, in collaboration with Asea Kabel, Sweden, manufactures polythene power cables upto 33 kV, which was extended to extra-high tension cables upto 145 kV and fluoroplastic cables. UCL has developed several new products for the Defence sector as well as electronic equipment and has also embarked on collaborative research in specific hi-tech areas in association with BARC and IIT.The company is planning to diversify its product range and enter into manufacture of Telecommunication Cables. It also came out with Rights Issue in April, 1999 at a premium of Rs 10 per shares. Vindhya Telelinks Ltd and Birla Ericsson Optical Ltd, promoted by the company have shown improved results.During the year 2000-01, the companys turnover increased about 26% inspite of trying times due to the companys strategy to diversify into Polythene Insulated Jelly Filled (PIJF) Telephone Cables. The company along with Vindhya Telelinks Ltd., and Birla Ericsson Optical Ltd., has promoted a new company called Optic Fibre Goa Ltd., for the manufacture of Optical Fibre which is under implementation and is scheduled to go into production in the coming year.During FY 2005-06, Optic Fibre Goa Limited (OFGL) was merged with the Company through the Scheme of Amalgamation, which became effective from 29th August, 2006. As the Scheme was operative from the Appointed Date, i.e., 1st April, 2005, the entire business and undertaking of the erstwhile OFGL stood vested into Company, on a going concern basis. Since then, the Unit which merged with the Company upon the amalgamation of OFGL was named as Optic Fibre Goa. During FY 2006-07, Technological Upgradation-cum-Expansion Project using State-of-the-art Vertical Continuous Vulcanization (VCV) technology for manufacture of XLPE Power Cables had commenced production. The new Shares of the Company issued and allotted to the Shareholders of erstwhile Optic Fibre Goa Ltd. on amalgamation have been listed and admitted for trading on BSE and NSE from 03.01.2007 and 15.01.2007, respectively.Following the alliance with Japanese major Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., the Company incorporated a new Joint Venture Company Birla Furukawa Fibre Optics Limited in the State of Goa to deal in Optical Fibre and Allied businesses during FY 2009-10. The Company further strengthened its position in the Extra High Voltage (EHV) Cable segment by installing the Second VCV Line in the same tower with technology from Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. in 2010-11. It completed the rigorous one-year long duration pre-qualification test by enhancing market share for EHV Cables upto 220 kV. It progressed well on the Capacitors front by developing new products and also increased the installed capacity by adding balancing equipments. The Company transferred/sold certain specified assets related to the manufacturing operations of Optical Fibre during year 2010-11, through Joint Venture Agreement with Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Japan and consequently, the manufacturing of Optical Fibre was discontinued in the month of November, 2010.During FY 2013-14, the Company expanded its capacity in the Medium Voltage (MV) and Light Duty cable verticals. Thereafter, it ventured into execution of turnkey projects for capacitors banks where the margins are reasonably remunerative.In 2017-18, Company migrated to a higher version of its existing software SAP to SAP HANA for improved data management, integration of functional departments, exercising better control and improved technical support. It implemented an advanced software CYMCAP for cable design and operational parameters which can be integrated with the existing SAP HANA already functional into the Company during the year 2018-19. In FY 2020-21, the Company completed long duration Pre-Qualification (PQ) test of 400 KV system at KEMA Netherland; it commenced manufacturing of 400kV EHV cables which is the highest voltage segment for underground cables in India; it completed the capacity expansion project for power and control cables, LT & HT power capacitors and thermoplastic compounds with the prime objective of aligning the manufacturing facilities at Satna (M.P.) In FY 2021-22, it completed the Type Test of very specialised 1 x 2500 Sq mm Enameled Copper Conductor 400kV EHV cable at world renowned Testing Laboratory-CESI/IPH, Germany as well as at renowned domestic test laboratory i.e. Central Power Research Institute.In 2023, Company has completed 400 kV cable supplies for a Government utility and received an another turnkey order from the same utility which upon successful execution will help in adding strong credential in this niche voltage grade of EHV Cables.The modernisation cum technology upgradation and capacity expansion of Extra High Voltage (EHV) Power Cable business at Companys existing facility at Satna (M.P.) was implemented in 2023-24 and expanded capacity became fully operational in December, 2023.In 2024, Company commissioned 33kV Auto Switched PF Correction Banks at wind power stations in the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Karnataka. Also, the Companys Harmonic Filter Banks has been commissioned for Solar power stations in few states.