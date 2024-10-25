Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

UNIVERSAL CABLES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half- Year ended September 30 2024 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended on 30th September,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

UNIVERSAL CABLES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024.

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 7 May 2024

UNIVERSAL CABLES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend dividend if any on equity shares for the financial year 2023-24. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on today the 17th May, 2024, has considered and approved the Annual Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 17th May, 2024. Reappointment of Managing Director & CEO Capacity Addition Board of Directors in its Meeting held on 17.05.2024 recommended Dividend of Rs. 3.00 Per Share. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024