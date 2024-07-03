Summary

V-Marc India Limited was originally incorporated as Asian Galaxy Private Limited at Haridwar, as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated March 04, 2014 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Uttarakhand. Subsequently, the Company acquired business of Partnership Firm namely, M/s. Asian Wire& Cable Industries pursuant to an Acquisition Deed dated March 10, 2014 to carry on the business of Manufacturing and Trading of PVC Insulated Wires and Cable etc. The said Partnership Firm was initially formed pursuant to Partnership Deed dated February 16, 2006. The name of Company got changed to V -Marc India Private Limited and a fresh Certification of Incorporation dated February 03, 2021 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Uttarakhand. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited, to which, the name of the Company was changed to V-Marc India Limited vide a fresh Certification of Incorporation dated February 04, 2021 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Uttarakhand. The Company began its journey in 1996 by manufacturing and marketing electrical wires & cables for modern need under Brand name V-Marc India. Considering the future plans for expansion and demand of company products, Promoters, Mr. Vikas Garg and Mrs. Meenakshi Garg decided to set-up a new Cable Division Unit for expansion & modernization of manufacturing facilities. The Company is one of the leading manufacturers of LT/HT Power (up to 33KV), Control, Aerial Bunch Cables, Domestic &

