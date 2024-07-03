SectorCables
Open₹415
Prev. Close₹400.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹79.53
Day's High₹415
Day's Low₹380.75
52 Week's High₹494.15
52 Week's Low₹69.65
Book Value₹62.8
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)959.12
P/E36.46
EPS10.99
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.79
22.79
22.79
16.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
83.73
56.91
46.53
25.15
Net Worth
106.52
79.7
69.32
41.94
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Revenue
175.13
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-136.95
As % of sales
78.2
Employee costs
-8.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
7.93
Depreciation
-1.88
Tax paid
-2.13
Working capital
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Polycab India Ltd
POLYCAB
7,208
|62.58
|1,08,615.78
|430.65
|0.41
|5,365.99
|567.52
KEI Industries Ltd
KEI
4,363.85
|66.85
|41,749.8
|154.81
|0.08
|2,279.65
|571.17
Finolex Cables Ltd
FINCABLES
1,154.35
|32.54
|17,658.38
|146.09
|0.69
|1,311.72
|285.03
R R Kabel Ltd
RRKABEL
1,423.75
|61.17
|16,086.81
|49.75
|0.42
|1,810.14
|177.42
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd
DIACABS
150.75
|272.82
|7,907.2
|4
|0
|250.3
|-17.51
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Vikas Garg
Executive Non Independent Dir.
Deepak Prabhakar Tikle
Independent Director
Rajkumar Pandey
Non Executive Director
Meenakshi Garg
Executive Non Independent Dir.
Ranjeet Kumar Tibrewal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by V-Marc India Ltd
Summary
V-Marc India Limited was originally incorporated as Asian Galaxy Private Limited at Haridwar, as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated March 04, 2014 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Uttarakhand. Subsequently, the Company acquired business of Partnership Firm namely, M/s. Asian Wire& Cable Industries pursuant to an Acquisition Deed dated March 10, 2014 to carry on the business of Manufacturing and Trading of PVC Insulated Wires and Cable etc. The said Partnership Firm was initially formed pursuant to Partnership Deed dated February 16, 2006. The name of Company got changed to V -Marc India Private Limited and a fresh Certification of Incorporation dated February 03, 2021 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Uttarakhand. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited, to which, the name of the Company was changed to V-Marc India Limited vide a fresh Certification of Incorporation dated February 04, 2021 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Uttarakhand. The Company began its journey in 1996 by manufacturing and marketing electrical wires & cables for modern need under Brand name V-Marc India. Considering the future plans for expansion and demand of company products, Promoters, Mr. Vikas Garg and Mrs. Meenakshi Garg decided to set-up a new Cable Division Unit for expansion & modernization of manufacturing facilities. The Company is one of the leading manufacturers of LT/HT Power (up to 33KV), Control, Aerial Bunch Cables, Domestic &
Read More
The V-Marc India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹392.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of V-Marc India Ltd is ₹959.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of V-Marc India Ltd is 36.46 and 6.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a V-Marc India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of V-Marc India Ltd is ₹69.65 and ₹494.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
V-Marc India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.45%, 3 Years at 112.95%, 1 Year at 132.52%, 6 Month at 117.68%, 3 Month at -6.76% and 1 Month at 4.08%.
