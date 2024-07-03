iifl-logo-icon 1
V-Marc India Ltd Share Price

392.75
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open415
  • Day's High415
  • 52 Wk High494.15
  • Prev. Close400.75
  • Day's Low380.75
  • 52 Wk Low 69.65
  • Turnover (lac)79.53
  • P/E36.46
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value62.8
  • EPS10.99
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)959.12
  • Div. Yield0
V-Marc India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cables

Open

415

Prev. Close

400.75

Turnover(Lac.)

79.53

Day's High

415

Day's Low

380.75

52 Week's High

494.15

52 Week's Low

69.65

Book Value

62.8

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

959.12

P/E

36.46

EPS

10.99

Divi. Yield

0

V-Marc India Ltd Corporate Action

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Aug, 2024

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

V-Marc India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

V-Marc India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:12 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.87%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.87%

Non-Promoter- 0.19%

Institutions: 0.19%

Non-Institutions: 34.93%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

V-Marc India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.79

22.79

22.79

16.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

83.73

56.91

46.53

25.15

Net Worth

106.52

79.7

69.32

41.94

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Revenue

175.13

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

-136.95

As % of sales

78.2

Employee costs

-8.05

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Profit before tax

7.93

Depreciation

-1.88

Tax paid

-2.13

Working capital

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

V-Marc India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Polycab India Ltd

POLYCAB

7,208

62.581,08,615.78430.650.415,365.99567.52

KEI Industries Ltd

KEI

4,363.85

66.8541,749.8154.810.082,279.65571.17

Finolex Cables Ltd

FINCABLES

1,154.35

32.5417,658.38146.090.691,311.72285.03

R R Kabel Ltd

RRKABEL

1,423.75

61.1716,086.8149.750.421,810.14177.42

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd

DIACABS

150.75

272.827,907.240250.3-17.51

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT V-Marc India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Vikas Garg

Executive Non Independent Dir.

Deepak Prabhakar Tikle

Independent Director

Rajkumar Pandey

Non Executive Director

Meenakshi Garg

Executive Non Independent Dir.

Ranjeet Kumar Tibrewal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by V-Marc India Ltd

Summary

V-Marc India Limited was originally incorporated as Asian Galaxy Private Limited at Haridwar, as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated March 04, 2014 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Uttarakhand. Subsequently, the Company acquired business of Partnership Firm namely, M/s. Asian Wire& Cable Industries pursuant to an Acquisition Deed dated March 10, 2014 to carry on the business of Manufacturing and Trading of PVC Insulated Wires and Cable etc. The said Partnership Firm was initially formed pursuant to Partnership Deed dated February 16, 2006. The name of Company got changed to V -Marc India Private Limited and a fresh Certification of Incorporation dated February 03, 2021 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Uttarakhand. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited, to which, the name of the Company was changed to V-Marc India Limited vide a fresh Certification of Incorporation dated February 04, 2021 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Uttarakhand. The Company began its journey in 1996 by manufacturing and marketing electrical wires & cables for modern need under Brand name V-Marc India. Considering the future plans for expansion and demand of company products, Promoters, Mr. Vikas Garg and Mrs. Meenakshi Garg decided to set-up a new Cable Division Unit for expansion & modernization of manufacturing facilities. The Company is one of the leading manufacturers of LT/HT Power (up to 33KV), Control, Aerial Bunch Cables, Domestic &
Company FAQs

What is the V-Marc India Ltd share price today?

The V-Marc India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹392.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of V-Marc India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of V-Marc India Ltd is ₹959.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of V-Marc India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of V-Marc India Ltd is 36.46 and 6.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of V-Marc India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a V-Marc India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of V-Marc India Ltd is ₹69.65 and ₹494.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of V-Marc India Ltd?

V-Marc India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.45%, 3 Years at 112.95%, 1 Year at 132.52%, 6 Month at 117.68%, 3 Month at -6.76% and 1 Month at 4.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of V-Marc India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of V-Marc India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.87 %
Institutions - 0.19 %
Public - 34.94 %

