V-Marc India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.79
22.79
22.79
16.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
83.73
56.91
46.53
25.15
Net Worth
106.52
79.7
69.32
41.94
Minority Interest
Debt
140.5
75.67
57.12
49.13
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
247.02
155.37
126.44
91.07
Fixed Assets
123.17
69.98
20.82
20.85
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.09
0.25
0.42
0.1
Networking Capital
123.49
85.04
105.05
70.05
Inventories
125.98
84.51
68.59
55.57
Inventory Days
115.81
Sundry Debtors
143.88
56.07
66.41
34.85
Debtor Days
72.63
Other Current Assets
60.77
35.33
36.32
19.72
Sundry Creditors
-154.43
-68.63
-37.87
-35.05
Creditor Days
73.04
Other Current Liabilities
-52.71
-22.24
-28.4
-5.04
Cash
0.28
0.1
0.16
0.06
Total Assets
247.03
155.37
126.45
91.06
