V-Marc India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Jan 7, 2025|03:29:19 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Revenue

175.13

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

-136.95

As % of sales

78.2

Employee costs

-8.05

As % of sales

4.59

Other costs

-15.44

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.81

Operating profit

14.68

OPM

8.38

Depreciation

-1.88

Interest expense

-5.22

Other income

0.36

Profit before tax

7.93

Taxes

-2.13

Tax rate

-26.96

Minorities and other

0

Adj. profit

5.79

Exceptional items

0

Net profit

5.79

yoy growth (%)

NPM

3.3

