V-Marc India Ltd Summary

V-Marc India Limited was originally incorporated as Asian Galaxy Private Limited at Haridwar, as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated March 04, 2014 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Uttarakhand. Subsequently, the Company acquired business of Partnership Firm namely, M/s. Asian Wire& Cable Industries pursuant to an Acquisition Deed dated March 10, 2014 to carry on the business of Manufacturing and Trading of PVC Insulated Wires and Cable etc. The said Partnership Firm was initially formed pursuant to Partnership Deed dated February 16, 2006. The name of Company got changed to V -Marc India Private Limited and a fresh Certification of Incorporation dated February 03, 2021 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Uttarakhand. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited, to which, the name of the Company was changed to V-Marc India Limited vide a fresh Certification of Incorporation dated February 04, 2021 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Uttarakhand. The Company began its journey in 1996 by manufacturing and marketing electrical wires & cables for modern need under Brand name V-Marc India. Considering the future plans for expansion and demand of company products, Promoters, Mr. Vikas Garg and Mrs. Meenakshi Garg decided to set-up a new Cable Division Unit for expansion & modernization of manufacturing facilities. The Company is one of the leading manufacturers of LT/HT Power (up to 33KV), Control, Aerial Bunch Cables, Domestic & Industrial / Flexible Wires & Cables as per BIS standards. The Companys Unit I is accredited with ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 certifications.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of PVC Insulated Wires & Cables. Promoter, Mr. Vikas Garg commenced business in a partnership firm in 2006 as a manufacturer and distributor of PVC insulated wires and cables. The Companys key products are single & multistrand cables, CCTV cables, LAN Cables, coaxial cables, telephone switchboard cables, power cables (LT & HT cables upto 33kv grade), flexible & control cables, core flat cables, solar cables, wires and aerial bunched cables. The products are also certified as compliant with various quality standards like Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Certiva Limited (CE). The Company sell products through a diversified sales & distribution mix, majorly, by securing government tenders for supply to government projects, supply to EPC contractors for turnkey projects and through dealer & distribution network and direct sales to few private companies. Apart from this, the Company supply products directly to authorized dealers and distributors who in turn supply products to various retail outlets in India. In fact, the Company supplied products for various industries like power, telecom, railways and real estate.The Company has 2 manufacturing facilities located at Haridwar, Uttarakhand. The Company has a combined installed production capacity of 71100 km p.a. The Company is a well-known manufacturer of power cables and supplying material mainly to Electricity Boards of U.P., U.K., M.P., Chattisgarh, Bihar, Punjab, J&K and Himachal Pradesh. The Company is supplying materials to Indian Railways, IRCON, Government projects, SAIL, PWD, BHEL, GAIL and BSNL, etc. The Company propose to set up a new manufacturing facility with an additional installed capacity of 11520 km p.a. The Companys primary focus has been on customer delight. Its manufacturing units are well equipped with modern plant & machinery and have complete testing equipment, well-quali?ed & trained staff, quality systems with ISO:9001-2008 & 14001:2004 accreditation with strong supply line of supplier i.e., NALCO, BALCO, HINDALCO, KLJ Ltd., KKalpana Industries Ltd. The Company is doing all the activities under V-MARC India brand name. The Company adopts stringent control right from the raw material stage up to ?nish cable with process control during the manufacturing stage.In 2015, the Company introduced high voltage cables upto 11KV plant setup.In 2016, the Company established V-Marc Electricals Pvt Ltd. by the Promoters for transferring the drawing process for aluminium & copper raw materials. The Company established depot in State of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.In 2017, the Company introduced high voltage cables upto 33KV plant.In 2018, the Company developed dealer distribution network of more than 400 in over 10 states.In 2019, the Company purchased land to set up a unit to manufacture electric cables.In 2020, the Company established 2 additional depots in Bihar & Orissa to the count of existing 3 depots. Apart from this, Company acquired land for setting up of proposed manufacturing facility.In 2021, the Company set up a new facility to manufacture electrical wires, produced by Gas Cured CCV (Catenary Continuous Vulcanization) technology and increase the installed capacity to 75120 km p.a.The Company came up with an Initial Public Offering of issuing 60,00,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares in March, 2021. The Company started production line to produce the higher HT cables like 33KVA and 66 KVA in 2022.