Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters V Marc India Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Oct 2024 8 Oct 2024

V Marc India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 08, 2024.

Board Meeting 16 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

To consider Fund Raising and other business matters V Marc India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 16, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/08/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Jul 2024 5 Jul 2024

V Marc India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 05, 2024.

Board Meeting 7 May 2024 29 Apr 2024