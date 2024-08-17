Further as per section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 & Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing obligations & Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the register of members and share transfer books will remain close from Thursday, 05th September, 2024 to Thursday, 12th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Eleventh Annual General Meeting of the company. V Marc India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Revised- Notice of the 11th Annual General Meeting for the Financial year 2023-24 and E-Voting Particulars. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/08/2024) V Marc India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 12, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/09/2024) V Marc India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 12, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/09/2024) V Marc India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding voting results of Annual General Meeting held on September 12, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/09/2024)