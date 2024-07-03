iifl-logo-icon 1
Advait Infratech Ltd Share Price

1,602
(-0.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:09:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,602
  • Day's High1,602
  • 52 Wk High2,260
  • Prev. Close1,602.45
  • Day's Low1,602
  • 52 Wk Low 591.4
  • Turnover (lac)0.33
  • P/E65.84
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value162.83
  • EPS24.34
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,730.25
  • Div. Yield0.09
No Records Found

Advait Infratech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

1,602

Prev. Close

1,602.45

Turnover(Lac.)

0.33

Day's High

1,602

Day's Low

1,602

52 Week's High

2,260

52 Week's Low

591.4

Book Value

162.83

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,730.25

P/E

65.84

EPS

24.34

Divi. Yield

0.09

Advait Infratech Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

15 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

Record Date: 23 Sep, 2024

arrow

17 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Advait Infratech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Advait Infratech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:19 AM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.43%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Advait Infratech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.2

10.2

5.1

5.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

64.26

41.83

36.33

29.62

Net Worth

74.46

52.03

41.43

34.72

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

72

58.08

40.3

28.07

yoy growth (%)

23.96

44.1

43.54

-35.34

Raw materials

-49.9

-41.13

-24.46

-17.8

As % of sales

69.3

70.81

60.71

63.43

Employee costs

-3.43

-2.71

-2.2

-1.46

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

9.59

6.57

5.65

4.22

Depreciation

-0.28

-0.23

-0.32

-0.25

Tax paid

-2.46

-1.75

-1.63

-1.04

Working capital

-1.13

8.9

2.7

7.43

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

23.96

44.1

43.54

-35.34

Op profit growth

50.17

21.7

27.64

-41.96

EBIT growth

46.87

14.27

43.31

-51.09

Net profit growth

47.87

9.84

54.26

-55.03

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

208.85

104.19

78.66

65.71

44.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

208.85

104.19

78.66

65.71

44.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.88

1.74

1.29

2.44

1.67

Advait Infratech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,660.95

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

431.95

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.27

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.9

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.55

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Advait Infratech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

ED / MD / Promoter

Shalin Sheth

Whole Time Director & CFO

Rejal Sheth

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Dinesh B Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bajrangprasad Maheshwari

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ramesh Kumar Agrawal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Pramod Kumar Rai

Additional Director

Varsha Biswajit Adhikari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Advait Infratech Ltd

Summary

The Company was incorporated as Advait Infratech Private Limited on March 15th, 2010. The Company converted its status of Private Limited to Public Limited effective from 29th November 2019 pursuant to the Special Resolution passed at Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on 21st October, 2019 and the name of Company was changed to Advait Infratech Limited. The Company is engaged in business of providing products and solutions for Power Transmission, Power Substation and Telecommunication Infrastructure fields. It operate with various verticals such as Turnkey Telecommunication Projects, Installation of the Power Transmission, Substation and Telecom Products, Liasioning- marketing and providing end-to-end solutions to the overseas customers. It also manufacture and supply capital stringing tools for construction of transmission line.During the year 2021, the Company came up with an initial public issue of 13,50,000 equity shares of Rs. 51/- each at a premium of Rs. 41/- per share aggregating to the total of Rs. 6,88,50,000/-.During the year 2021, the Company increased its paid up share capital from Rs. 3,75,00,000/- to Rs. 5,10,00,000/- by way of Initial Public Offer.
Company FAQs

What is the Advait Infratech Ltd share price today?

The Advait Infratech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1602 today.

What is the Market Cap of Advait Infratech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Advait Infratech Ltd is ₹1730.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Advait Infratech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Advait Infratech Ltd is 65.84 and 9.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Advait Infratech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Advait Infratech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Advait Infratech Ltd is ₹591.4 and ₹2260 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Advait Infratech Ltd?

Advait Infratech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 128.40%, 3 Years at 198.91%, 1 Year at 171.03%, 6 Month at -8.80%, 3 Month at -12.78% and 1 Month at 8.27%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Advait Infratech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Advait Infratech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.44 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 30.55 %

