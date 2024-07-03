SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹1,602
Prev. Close₹1,602.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.33
Day's High₹1,602
Day's Low₹1,602
52 Week's High₹2,260
52 Week's Low₹591.4
Book Value₹162.83
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,730.25
P/E65.84
EPS24.34
Divi. Yield0.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.2
10.2
5.1
5.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
64.26
41.83
36.33
29.62
Net Worth
74.46
52.03
41.43
34.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
72
58.08
40.3
28.07
yoy growth (%)
23.96
44.1
43.54
-35.34
Raw materials
-49.9
-41.13
-24.46
-17.8
As % of sales
69.3
70.81
60.71
63.43
Employee costs
-3.43
-2.71
-2.2
-1.46
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
9.59
6.57
5.65
4.22
Depreciation
-0.28
-0.23
-0.32
-0.25
Tax paid
-2.46
-1.75
-1.63
-1.04
Working capital
-1.13
8.9
2.7
7.43
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.96
44.1
43.54
-35.34
Op profit growth
50.17
21.7
27.64
-41.96
EBIT growth
46.87
14.27
43.31
-51.09
Net profit growth
47.87
9.84
54.26
-55.03
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
208.85
104.19
78.66
65.71
44.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
208.85
104.19
78.66
65.71
44.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.88
1.74
1.29
2.44
1.67
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,660.95
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
431.95
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.27
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.9
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.55
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
ED / MD / Promoter
Shalin Sheth
Whole Time Director & CFO
Rejal Sheth
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Dinesh B Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bajrangprasad Maheshwari
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ramesh Kumar Agrawal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Pramod Kumar Rai
Additional Director
Varsha Biswajit Adhikari
Reports by Advait Infratech Ltd
Summary
The Company was incorporated as Advait Infratech Private Limited on March 15th, 2010. The Company converted its status of Private Limited to Public Limited effective from 29th November 2019 pursuant to the Special Resolution passed at Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on 21st October, 2019 and the name of Company was changed to Advait Infratech Limited. The Company is engaged in business of providing products and solutions for Power Transmission, Power Substation and Telecommunication Infrastructure fields. It operate with various verticals such as Turnkey Telecommunication Projects, Installation of the Power Transmission, Substation and Telecom Products, Liasioning- marketing and providing end-to-end solutions to the overseas customers. It also manufacture and supply capital stringing tools for construction of transmission line.During the year 2021, the Company came up with an initial public issue of 13,50,000 equity shares of Rs. 51/- each at a premium of Rs. 41/- per share aggregating to the total of Rs. 6,88,50,000/-.During the year 2021, the Company increased its paid up share capital from Rs. 3,75,00,000/- to Rs. 5,10,00,000/- by way of Initial Public Offer.
The Advait Infratech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1602 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Advait Infratech Ltd is ₹1730.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Advait Infratech Ltd is 65.84 and 9.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Advait Infratech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Advait Infratech Ltd is ₹591.4 and ₹2260 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Advait Infratech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 128.40%, 3 Years at 198.91%, 1 Year at 171.03%, 6 Month at -8.80%, 3 Month at -12.78% and 1 Month at 8.27%.
