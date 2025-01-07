iifl-logo-icon 1
Advait Infratech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,541.95
(-0.70%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:01:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

72

58.08

40.3

28.07

yoy growth (%)

23.96

44.1

43.54

-35.34

Raw materials

-49.9

-41.13

-24.46

-17.8

As % of sales

69.3

70.81

60.71

63.43

Employee costs

-3.43

-2.71

-2.2

-1.46

As % of sales

4.77

4.67

5.47

5.23

Other costs

-9.01

-7.8

-8.34

-4.66

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.51

13.43

20.7

16.59

Operating profit

9.65

6.42

5.28

4.13

OPM

13.4

11.06

13.1

14.73

Depreciation

-0.28

-0.23

-0.32

-0.25

Interest expense

-0.82

-0.51

-0.55

-0.1

Other income

1.04

0.9

1.24

0.44

Profit before tax

9.59

6.57

5.65

4.22

Taxes

-2.46

-1.75

-1.63

-1.04

Tax rate

-25.66

-26.64

-28.94

-24.83

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

7.13

4.82

4.01

3.17

Exceptional items

0

0

0.37

-0.32

Net profit

7.13

4.82

4.39

2.84

yoy growth (%)

47.87

9.84

54.26

-55.03

NPM

9.9

8.3

10.89

10.13

