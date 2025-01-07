Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
72
58.08
40.3
28.07
yoy growth (%)
23.96
44.1
43.54
-35.34
Raw materials
-49.9
-41.13
-24.46
-17.8
As % of sales
69.3
70.81
60.71
63.43
Employee costs
-3.43
-2.71
-2.2
-1.46
As % of sales
4.77
4.67
5.47
5.23
Other costs
-9.01
-7.8
-8.34
-4.66
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.51
13.43
20.7
16.59
Operating profit
9.65
6.42
5.28
4.13
OPM
13.4
11.06
13.1
14.73
Depreciation
-0.28
-0.23
-0.32
-0.25
Interest expense
-0.82
-0.51
-0.55
-0.1
Other income
1.04
0.9
1.24
0.44
Profit before tax
9.59
6.57
5.65
4.22
Taxes
-2.46
-1.75
-1.63
-1.04
Tax rate
-25.66
-26.64
-28.94
-24.83
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
7.13
4.82
4.01
3.17
Exceptional items
0
0
0.37
-0.32
Net profit
7.13
4.82
4.39
2.84
yoy growth (%)
47.87
9.84
54.26
-55.03
NPM
9.9
8.3
10.89
10.13
