Advait Infratech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.2
10.2
5.1
5.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
64.26
41.83
36.33
29.62
Net Worth
74.46
52.03
41.43
34.72
Minority Interest
Debt
38
13.39
6.35
0.22
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.91
0.49
0
0
Total Liabilities
113.37
65.91
47.78
34.94
Fixed Assets
28.06
22.37
15.91
2
Intangible Assets
Investments
12.05
10.85
10.91
10.91
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.33
0.21
Networking Capital
52.28
14.72
11.24
9.73
Inventories
17.91
11.04
6.01
3.35
Inventory Days
30.46
21.05
Sundry Debtors
39.88
27.82
25.44
18.24
Debtor Days
128.96
114.62
Other Current Assets
46.17
16.1
3.05
4.22
Sundry Creditors
-38.96
-31.93
-20.28
-15.11
Creditor Days
102.8
94.95
Other Current Liabilities
-12.72
-8.31
-2.98
-0.97
Cash
20.99
17.99
9.4
12.1
Total Assets
113.38
65.93
47.79
34.95
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.