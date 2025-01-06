iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Advait Infratech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,575
(-1.71%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:52:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Advait Infratech Ltd

Advait Infratech FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

9.59

6.57

5.65

4.22

Depreciation

-0.28

-0.23

-0.32

-0.25

Tax paid

-2.46

-1.75

-1.63

-1.04

Working capital

-1.13

8.9

2.7

7.43

Other operating items

Operating

5.72

13.48

6.39

10.35

Capital expenditure

0.97

0.1

0.14

0.36

Free cash flow

6.69

13.58

6.53

10.71

Equity raised

59.32

46.89

31.59

33.38

Investing

0

-0.09

0.07

-4.36

Financing

6.11

2.1

2.7

1.61

Dividends paid

0.51

0.56

0

0

Net in cash

72.63

63.04

40.9

41.34

Advait Infratech : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Advait Infratech Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.