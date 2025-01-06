Advait Infratech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
9.59
6.57
5.65
4.22
Depreciation
-0.28
-0.23
-0.32
-0.25
Tax paid
-2.46
-1.75
-1.63
-1.04
Working capital
-1.13
8.9
2.7
7.43
Other operating items
Operating
5.72
13.48
6.39
10.35
Capital expenditure
0.97
0.1
0.14
0.36
Free cash flow
6.69
13.58
6.53
10.71
Equity raised
59.32
46.89
31.59
33.38
Investing
0
-0.09
0.07
-4.36
Financing
6.11
2.1
2.7
1.61
Dividends paid
0.51
0.56
0
0
Net in cash
72.63
63.04
40.9
41.34
No Record Found
