Advait Infratech Ltd Board Meeting

1,483.55
(2.24%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Advait Infratech CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Advait Infratech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited financial results for half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting5 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
As Attached With regard to outcome submitted to BSE for Board meeting held on September 5, 2024, we would like to inform that there has been typo error in point no. 5 for allotment of warrants and the same should be read as mentioned in attached file.
Board Meeting12 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Advait Infratech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve as attached Advait Infratech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve as attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024) As attached
Board Meeting31 Jul 202431 Jul 2024
As Attached
Board Meeting11 Jul 20248 Jul 2024
Advait Infratech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and evaluate the further raising of funds through the fund raising of upto 25 CR.] As Attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/07/2024)
Board Meeting4 Jul 20244 Jul 2024
As Attached
Board Meeting30 May 202424 May 2024
Advait Infratech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Annual Audited standalone and Consolidated financial Results of the Company for the year ended on 31st March 2024 dividend for the year 2023-24 for the fund-raising proposals and convening an extra-ordinary general meeting if required for the fund-raising proposal As Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting15 Apr 202415 Apr 2024
Outcome of the Board of Directors Meeting held on April 15, 2024
Board Meeting12 Feb 20244 Feb 2024
Advait Infratech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited quarterly results for the period ended on 31st March 2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 12th February, 2023 Outcome of the Meeting for the Financial Results Apporval of Change in Registered Offcie of the COmpany (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

