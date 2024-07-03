Advait Infratech Ltd Summary

The Company was incorporated as Advait Infratech Private Limited on March 15th, 2010. The Company converted its status of Private Limited to Public Limited effective from 29th November 2019 pursuant to the Special Resolution passed at Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on 21st October, 2019 and the name of Company was changed to Advait Infratech Limited. The Company is engaged in business of providing products and solutions for Power Transmission, Power Substation and Telecommunication Infrastructure fields. It operate with various verticals such as Turnkey Telecommunication Projects, Installation of the Power Transmission, Substation and Telecom Products, Liasioning- marketing and providing end-to-end solutions to the overseas customers. It also manufacture and supply capital stringing tools for construction of transmission line.During the year 2021, the Company came up with an initial public issue of 13,50,000 equity shares of Rs. 51/- each at a premium of Rs. 41/- per share aggregating to the total of Rs. 6,88,50,000/-.During the year 2021, the Company increased its paid up share capital from Rs. 3,75,00,000/- to Rs. 5,10,00,000/- by way of Initial Public Offer.