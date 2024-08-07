|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|15 Jul 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|EGM 07/08/2024 Newspaper Publication for the corrigendum to the notice of the EGM held on 07 August, 2024. as attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
|EGM
|11 Jul 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|To approve convening an extra-ordinary general meeting of the Company on Monday, 05 August, 2024 at 11.00 AM to seek necessary approval of the shareholders of the Company, for the Preferential Issue.
|EGM
|12 Jun 2024
|21 Jun 2024
|As attached As Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024) Proceeding of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 21st June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.06.2024)
