Advait Infratech Ltd Management Discussions

ECONOMIC OVERVIEW

Global economy: The global economy demonstrated resilience in 2023. Despite experiencing challenges like inflation and geopolitical tensions, many regions showed signs of recovery. While growth rates slowed compared to previous years, the world is positioned for potential improvement in the coming years. Central banks and governments are actively working to stabilise economies and foster sustainable growth.

Indian Economy: India exhibited remarkable resilience in FY24, achieving a robust real GDP growth of 8.2%. The services sector remained the growth engine, contributing 54.7% to overall Gross Value Added (GVA) at current prices. The manufacturing and construction sectors also flourished, each expanding by 9.9%.

A decline in retail inflation from 6.7% in FY23 to 5.4% in FY24 provided a conducive environment for economic growth. Moreover, a surge in Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF) from private non- financial corporations by 19.8% in FY23 underscored robust investment activity.

The real estate sector witnessed a significant revival, with residential unit sales in the top eight cities increasing by 33% year-on-year in 2023, marking the highest growth since 2013.

India has bucked the global trend by successfully consolidating its fiscal position. The Union governments fiscal deficit reduced from 6.4% of GDP in FY23 to 5.6% in FY24. This achievement is particularly noteworthy given the broader economic challenges faced by many nations.

Driving this improvement was a strong performance in tax revenue collection, which grew by 13.4% in FY24. Direct taxes contributed significantly, rising by 15.8%, while indirect taxes increased by 10.6%. Notably, GST collections surged by 12.7%, reflecting enhanced tax compliance.

Indias economic outlook for FY25 is promising, with projected GDP growth of 6.5-7%. The countrys resilience to global shocks and focus on domestic drivers like consumption and investment are key factors contributing to this growth. Government initiatives in infrastructure development and the thriving digital economy further bolster the positive outlook. While challenges such as inflation and geopolitical tensions persist, Indias strong fundamentals and ongoing reforms position it for sustained economic progress in the coming years.

INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Transmission & Distribution Sector

The transmission system is crucial for delivering electricity from generating stations to consumers, serving as a vital link between power generation and distribution networks.

Indias robust power transmission infrastructure, boasting a 1,12,250 MW inter- regional transmission capacity, ensures reliable electricity delivery across the nation. The extensive network encompasses 4,64,286 circuit kilometres of transmission lines and a transformation capacity of 11,48,167 MVA. To further strengthen this vital sector, the nation has ambitious plans to augment transmission lines by 17,500 circuit kilometres and transformation capacity by 80,000 MVA annually for the next three years.

Furthermore, substantial investments have been made to strengthen the transmission network, resulting in a more stable and reliable grid. Adding new transmission lines and substations has been instrumental in achieving this improvement.

Concurrently, persistent efforts have been directed towards reducing Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses.

These endeavours have culminated in increased efficiency and a healthier financial standing for distribution companies.

The Governments strategic initiative, ‘Transmission System for Integration of Over 500 GW Renewable Energy Capacity by 2030, is designed to identify and integrate key renewable energy sites, supporting sustainable development goals. This forward-looking approach opens significant investment opportunities in transmission and distribution projects, promoting growth and energy efficiency.

Additionally, the ‘Revamped Distribution Sector Schemeaims to ensure a stable power supply through a substantial investment of US$ 36.74 billion, with US$ 11.81 billion in support from the Central Government. This initiative further strengthens the reliability of the power supply and supports the sectors ongoing evolution.

Transmission System for Integration of Over 500 GW Renewable Energy Capacity by 2030

SWOT ANALYSIS

STRENGTH

India has a significant transmission capacity, which is continually expanding.

The sector offers substantial investment prospects due to the requirement for upgradation in infrastructure through expansion plans.

The growth in the sector can lead to significant job creation.

The shift towards decentralisation and the increasing integration of renewable energy sources present new growth opportunities.

OPPORTUNITIES

There is significant scope for expanding the transmission network to accommodate growing electricity demand and also emerging scope for investment into new and renewable energy integration.

Adoption of smart grid technologies can enhance grid efficiency, reliability, and consumer engagement.

Increased private sector involvement can bring in expertise and investment. Through Make in India intiative substantial opportunity to make import substitute by using technology capability and geographical benefits.

Focusing on energy efficiency can reduce demand and improve grid utilisation.

The growth of electric vehicles presents an opportunity to develop charging infrastructure.

WEAKNESS

The geographic disparity between power generation and consumption centres can pose challenges for efficient transmission.

Despite improvements, losses in the system remain a concern.

Many companies face financial difficulties, impacting the overall efficiency of the sector.

While there has been progress, certain rural areas still lack adequate infrastructure.

THREATS

The sector is vulnerable to natural disasters, which can cause significant damage to infrastructure.

The increasing digitalisation of the grid exposes it to cybersecurity threats.

Acquiring land for new transmission lines can be a hurdle.

Volatile fuel prices can impact the cost of electricity generation and distribution.

The emergence of alternative energy sources could potentially impact electricity demand.

NEW & RENEWABLE ENERGY

Decarbonisation is a critical global challenge. To mitigate the impacts of climate change, nations worldwide are accelerating efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transition to cleaner energy sources. International platforms such as the COP26 and COP28 climate summits have fostered global cooperation towards this imperative goal.

Green hydrogen is a pivotal solution in the global transition to clean energy. Produced through water electrolysis using renewable electricity, it offers a carbon-free alternative to fossil fuels. However, large- scale production necessitates substantial renewable energy capacity.

Developing a green hydrogen industry can create significant economic opportunities for India, including job creation and technological advancements.

Recognising green hydrogens potential, India launched the National Green Hydrogen Mission in 2023. This ambitious initiative aims to position India as a global green hydrogen hub by driving down production costs, stimulating domestic demand, and fostering exports. Key objectives include incentivising electrolyser manufacturing and green hydrogen production, mandating its use in specific sectors, and creating a conducive policy environment for international trade.

Indias new and renewable energy growth is both a driver and enabler for its green hydrogen sector.

As India expands its renewable energy capacity, it provides electricity for green

hydrogen production. The more renewable energy capacity India installs, the more potential it has to produce green hydrogen sustainably. The countrys focus on expanding renewable energy infrastructure includes investment in technologies that support green hydrogen.

India has emerged as a global leader in renewable energy, ranking fourth in overall renewable and wind power installed capacity and fifth in solar power capacity, according to the REN21 Renewables 2022 Global Status Report.

The country has set an ambitious target of achieving 500 gigawatts of non-fossil fuel-based energy capacity by 2030, as pledged at the COP26 climate summit. This represents the worlds largest expansion plan in renewable energy.

Indias commitment to clean energy is evident in its remarkable growth trajectory. Non-fossil fuel-based installed capacity has surged by a staggering 396% in the past nine years. As of March 2024, the combined installed capacity of renewable energy sources, including large hydropower, stood at 190.57 gigawatts.

Indias Target by 2030

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Advait Infratech Ltd. is a leading industry player specialising in power transmission solutions, substation, and telecommunication infrastructure solutions. Founded in 2009, the company has consistently delivered robust products and services across the manufacturing, Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC), and green energy sectors.

Advaits core business encompasses producing and supplying critical components for power transmission

solutions, including stringing tools, Optical Ground Wire (OPGW), Optical Fiber Cables (OFC), Aluminium Clad Steel Wire (ACS), Emergency Restoration System (ERS), and OPGW joint boxes. A strong emphasis on innovation and import substitution has driven the companys foray into business of new and renewable energy, with the introduction of manufacturing of electrolysers, EPC of solar projects, EPC of GH2 projects and also trading and assembling of BOP to its product portfolio recently.

Through its one of the subsidiary, AGPL, Advait is actively involved in sustainability services & carbon neutrality consulting and tool development. The company is strategically positioned to expand its market footprint and strengthen its product portfolio, focusing on turnkey projects of high-capacity conductors installation, advanced OPGW, green hydrogen equipments including fuel cell assembling and manufacturing, ammonia solutions, and comprehensive green hydrogen turnkey projects.

Financial Performance

Particulars FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 % Change Inventory Turnover 7.45 6.20 20.05% Current ratio 1.41 1.36 3.51% Debt-Equity Ratio 0.48 0.26 85.22% Debtors Turnover 0.80 1.07 -25.47% Operating Profit Margin 28.16 28.95 -2.73% Return on Net Worth 28.65 19.22 49.06% Interest Coverage Ratio 6.76 10.94 -38.21%

Internal Control System & their Adequacy

Internal control is a cornerstone of the Companys governance structure, providing a robust framework for management to operate while ensuring appropriate oversight and accountability.

The Company has established a comprehensive internal control system to mitigate risks and support achieving its objectives. This system encompasses policies, processes, and standard operating procedures that address the Companys unique characteristics and operating environment.

A particular focus has been placed on developing and implementing controls over financial reporting, ensuring the reliability of financial information. These control measures are integral to the Companys overall governance framework.

Human Resources

Advaits people-centric approach and strong leadership have been instrumental in ensuring business continuity and employee well-being. The Companys commitment to fostering a safe, healthy, and engaging workplace has cultivated a motivated and dedicated workforce.

Recognising the pivotal role of continuous learning, Advait invests significantly in employee development. Comprehensive training programs equip its team with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in a dynamic industry. This strategic focus on talent development has enabled them to attract, retain, and nurture top talent.

The Companys robust HR initiatives and people management practices further solidify Advaits dedication to employee satisfaction. We create a positive and supportive work environment that fosters

loyalty and long-term commitment by prioritising well-being, career growth, and skill enhancement. As of March 2024, the team comprises over [66] employees, a testament to the Companys success in building and retaining a high- performing workforce.

Risk Management

Businesses today operate within a complex and dynamic global landscape characterised by interconnectedness, stringent regulations, environmental pressures, geopolitical instability, and rapid technological evolution. These factors collectively pose significant challenges to organisational performance and long- term sustainability.

Advait continuously monitors its risk profile and regularly updates the risk register. The company reports on risk management activities to the board of directors and senior management.

Operational Risk

These risks arise from the Companys day- to-day operations and include project execution risks, supply chain disruptions, labour issues, health and safety hazards and environmental risks.

Mitigation measure

Advait employs robust project management methodologies to ensure timely and efficient project execution. The company maintains a diversified supply chain and has contingency plans to address supply chain disruptions.

Financial Risks

These risks relate to the companys financial performance and include credit, liquidity, market, foreign exchange, and interest rate risks.

Mitigation measure

Advait maintains a stringent credit evaluation process and has established credit limits for customers. The Company employs financial instruments and hedging strategies to manage market risks.

Strategic Risks

These risks stem from changes in the business environment and include regulatory changes, competition, economic downturns, and technological disruptions.

Mitigation measure

Advait conducts regular market analysis to identify emerging trends and opportunities. The company has developed a comprehensive business continuity plan to address potential disruptions.

Reputational Risks

These risks can damage the companys image and reputation, including negative publicity, legal disputes, and ethical misconduct.

Mitigation measure

Advait is committed to corporate social responsibility and engages in community development initiatives. The company promotes ethical behaviour among its employees through training and awareness programs.

Competition Risk

Intense competition from other companies can erode profit margins and market share.

Mitigation measure

Advait is diversifying its project portfolio across different geographies and project types to reduce exposure to specific risks. The Company invests in technology to improve project management, enhance operational efficiency, and strengthen cybersecurity.

Cautionary Statement

The statements made in the Management Discussion & Analysis section, describing the Companys goals, expectations and predictions, among others, do contain some forward-looking views of the management. The actual performance of the Company is dependent on several external factors, many of which are beyond the control of the management, viz. growth of Indian economy, continuation of industrial reforms, fluctuations in value of Rupee in the foreign exchange market, volatility in commodity prices, applicable laws / regulations, tax structure, domestic / international industry scenario, movement in international prices of raw materials and economic developments within the country, among others.