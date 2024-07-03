Summary

Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd., a Government of India Enterprises was incorporated on May 13, 1988 as a public limited company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of telephone cables. The Companys products include telecommunication grade optical fiber cables, ribbon cable, composite cables, self supporting aerial optical fiber cable, armored optical fiber cable and metal free optical fiber cable.The company was set up as a joint venture between Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd, Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corporation Ltd and Fujikura Ltd of Japan. The company is an ISO 9001 certified company, having their optical fibre cable manufacturing facility at M.M. Nagar. Their clients include BSNL, Tata Teleservices, Indian Railways, Reliance Infocom, AIRCEL, hathway and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.In the year 1998, the company embarked upon diversification of their products range with the manufacture of the state-of-art optical fiber cables, in technical collaboration with Fujikura Ltd of Japan.During the year 1999-2000, the company enhanced the installed capacity of JFTC plant from 1.2 mln to 1.7 mln CKM. During the year 2000-01, they commissioned one machinery line with a cost of Rs 2.25 crore. By commissioning this plant the total installed capacity has increased from 7900 Cable Kms to 17,136 Kms. The company also exported cables to Kuwait through TCIL.During the year 2002-03, the company export orders to Nepal Telecom and composite cables to Tata

