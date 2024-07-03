Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCables
Open₹11.76
Prev. Close₹11.84
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.5
Day's High₹12.2
Day's Low₹11.52
52 Week's High₹17.1
52 Week's Low₹8.9
Book Value₹-37.23
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)53.04
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
45.68
45.68
45.68
45.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-209.24
-194.64
-182.81
-172.32
Net Worth
-163.56
-148.96
-137.13
-126.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
1.59
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-32.62
Raw materials
0
0
-0.02
-1.11
As % of sales
0
0
0
69.92
Employee costs
-1.1
-2.49
-4.95
-5.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-9.89
-14.07
-15.7
-14.38
Depreciation
-0.34
-0.29
-0.29
-0.3
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-7.81
-12.25
-12.34
-7.6
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
-32.62
Op profit growth
-68.16
-26.43
13.24
-24.06
EBIT growth
-64.26
-25.08
13.41
-24.38
Net profit growth
-29.73
-10.35
9.02
-10.52
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Polycab India Ltd
POLYCAB
7,208
|62.58
|1,08,615.78
|430.65
|0.41
|5,365.99
|567.52
KEI Industries Ltd
KEI
4,363.85
|66.85
|41,749.8
|154.81
|0.08
|2,279.65
|571.17
Finolex Cables Ltd
FINCABLES
1,154.35
|32.54
|17,658.38
|146.09
|0.69
|1,311.72
|285.03
R R Kabel Ltd
RRKABEL
1,423.75
|61.17
|16,086.81
|49.75
|0.42
|1,810.14
|177.42
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd
DIACABS
150.75
|272.82
|7,907.2
|4
|0
|250.3
|-17.51
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Swapnil Gupta
Non Executive Director
R Karthikeyan
Managing Director & CFO
J.Ramesh Kannan
Chairman & Director
D. Porpathasekaran
Non Executive Director
S.K.Tata
Non Executive Director
P. Akash
Additional Director
R. Bhuvaneswari
Non Executive Director
Leena Rajput
Reports by Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd
Summary
Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd., a Government of India Enterprises was incorporated on May 13, 1988 as a public limited company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of telephone cables. The Companys products include telecommunication grade optical fiber cables, ribbon cable, composite cables, self supporting aerial optical fiber cable, armored optical fiber cable and metal free optical fiber cable.The company was set up as a joint venture between Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd, Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corporation Ltd and Fujikura Ltd of Japan. The company is an ISO 9001 certified company, having their optical fibre cable manufacturing facility at M.M. Nagar. Their clients include BSNL, Tata Teleservices, Indian Railways, Reliance Infocom, AIRCEL, hathway and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.In the year 1998, the company embarked upon diversification of their products range with the manufacture of the state-of-art optical fiber cables, in technical collaboration with Fujikura Ltd of Japan.During the year 1999-2000, the company enhanced the installed capacity of JFTC plant from 1.2 mln to 1.7 mln CKM. During the year 2000-01, they commissioned one machinery line with a cost of Rs 2.25 crore. By commissioning this plant the total installed capacity has increased from 7900 Cable Kms to 17,136 Kms. The company also exported cables to Kuwait through TCIL.During the year 2002-03, the company export orders to Nepal Telecom and composite cables to Tata
The Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹11.61 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd is ₹53.04 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd is 0 and -0.31 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd is ₹8.9 and ₹17.1 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 63.29%, 3 Years at 0.76%, 1 Year at 19.08%, 6 Month at 16.10%, 3 Month at 6.61% and 1 Month at 23.91%.
