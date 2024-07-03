iifl-logo-icon 1
Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd Share Price

11.61
(-1.94%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open11.76
  • Day's High12.2
  • 52 Wk High17.1
  • Prev. Close11.84
  • Day's Low11.52
  • 52 Wk Low 8.9
  • Turnover (lac)1.5
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-37.23
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)53.04
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cables

Open

11.76

Prev. Close

11.84

Turnover(Lac.)

1.5

Day's High

12.2

Day's Low

11.52

52 Week's High

17.1

52 Week's Low

8.9

Book Value

-37.23

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

53.04

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:08 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.63%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.63%

Non-Promoter- 11.85%

Institutions: 11.85%

Non-Institutions: 24.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

45.68

45.68

45.68

45.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-209.24

-194.64

-182.81

-172.32

Net Worth

-163.56

-148.96

-137.13

-126.64

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

1.59

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-32.62

Raw materials

0

0

-0.02

-1.11

As % of sales

0

0

0

69.92

Employee costs

-1.1

-2.49

-4.95

-5.13

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-9.89

-14.07

-15.7

-14.38

Depreciation

-0.34

-0.29

-0.29

-0.3

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-7.81

-12.25

-12.34

-7.6

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

-32.62

Op profit growth

-68.16

-26.43

13.24

-24.06

EBIT growth

-64.26

-25.08

13.41

-24.38

Net profit growth

-29.73

-10.35

9.02

-10.52

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Polycab India Ltd

POLYCAB

7,208

62.581,08,615.78430.650.415,365.99567.52

KEI Industries Ltd

KEI

4,363.85

66.8541,749.8154.810.082,279.65571.17

Finolex Cables Ltd

FINCABLES

1,154.35

32.5417,658.38146.090.691,311.72285.03

R R Kabel Ltd

RRKABEL

1,423.75

61.1716,086.8149.750.421,810.14177.42

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd

DIACABS

150.75

272.827,907.240250.3-17.51

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Swapnil Gupta

Non Executive Director

R Karthikeyan

Managing Director & CFO

J.Ramesh Kannan

Chairman & Director

D. Porpathasekaran

Non Executive Director

S.K.Tata

Non Executive Director

P. Akash

Additional Director

R. Bhuvaneswari

Non Executive Director

Leena Rajput

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd

Summary

Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd., a Government of India Enterprises was incorporated on May 13, 1988 as a public limited company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of telephone cables. The Companys products include telecommunication grade optical fiber cables, ribbon cable, composite cables, self supporting aerial optical fiber cable, armored optical fiber cable and metal free optical fiber cable.The company was set up as a joint venture between Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd, Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corporation Ltd and Fujikura Ltd of Japan. The company is an ISO 9001 certified company, having their optical fibre cable manufacturing facility at M.M. Nagar. Their clients include BSNL, Tata Teleservices, Indian Railways, Reliance Infocom, AIRCEL, hathway and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.In the year 1998, the company embarked upon diversification of their products range with the manufacture of the state-of-art optical fiber cables, in technical collaboration with Fujikura Ltd of Japan.During the year 1999-2000, the company enhanced the installed capacity of JFTC plant from 1.2 mln to 1.7 mln CKM. During the year 2000-01, they commissioned one machinery line with a cost of Rs 2.25 crore. By commissioning this plant the total installed capacity has increased from 7900 Cable Kms to 17,136 Kms. The company also exported cables to Kuwait through TCIL.During the year 2002-03, the company export orders to Nepal Telecom and composite cables to Tata
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd share price today?

The Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹11.61 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd is ₹53.04 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd is 0 and -0.31 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd is ₹8.9 and ₹17.1 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd?

Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 63.29%, 3 Years at 0.76%, 1 Year at 19.08%, 6 Month at 16.10%, 3 Month at 6.61% and 1 Month at 23.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.63 %
Institutions - 11.86 %
Public - 24.51 %

