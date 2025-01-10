Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
45.68
45.68
45.68
45.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-209.24
-194.64
-182.81
-172.32
Net Worth
-163.56
-148.96
-137.13
-126.64
Minority Interest
Debt
32.52
31.76
30.37
28.97
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-131.04
-117.2
-106.76
-97.67
Fixed Assets
7.68
7.72
7.98
8.28
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-139.18
-125.6
-115.17
-106.35
Inventories
4.2
4.2
4.2
4.2
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
4.67
6.1
7.07
7.14
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
2.99
2.4
2.23
1.77
Sundry Creditors
-55.86
-55.69
-55.63
-62.28
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-95.18
-82.61
-73.04
-57.18
Cash
0.43
0.69
0.43
0.41
Total Assets
-131.07
-117.19
-106.76
-97.66
