Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd Balance Sheet

10.01
(-5.03%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:53 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

45.68

45.68

45.68

45.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-209.24

-194.64

-182.81

-172.32

Net Worth

-163.56

-148.96

-137.13

-126.64

Minority Interest

Debt

32.52

31.76

30.37

28.97

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-131.04

-117.2

-106.76

-97.67

Fixed Assets

7.68

7.72

7.98

8.28

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-139.18

-125.6

-115.17

-106.35

Inventories

4.2

4.2

4.2

4.2

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

4.67

6.1

7.07

7.14

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

2.99

2.4

2.23

1.77

Sundry Creditors

-55.86

-55.69

-55.63

-62.28

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-95.18

-82.61

-73.04

-57.18

Cash

0.43

0.69

0.43

0.41

Total Assets

-131.07

-117.19

-106.76

-97.66

T N Telecom. : related Articles

No Record Found

