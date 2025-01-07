iifl-logo-icon 1
Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

11.27
(2.27%)
Jan 7, 2025|09:34:50 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

1.59

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-32.62

Raw materials

0

0

-0.02

-1.11

As % of sales

0

0

0

69.92

Employee costs

-1.1

-2.49

-4.95

-5.13

As % of sales

0

0

0

321.15

Other costs

-0.41

-2.28

-1.5

-1.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

67.54

Operating profit

-1.52

-4.77

-6.49

-5.73

OPM

0

0

0

-358.62

Depreciation

-0.34

-0.29

-0.29

-0.3

Interest expense

-8.08

-9.03

-8.96

-8.44

Other income

0.06

0.02

0.05

0.09

Profit before tax

-9.89

-14.07

-15.7

-14.38

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-9.89

-14.07

-15.7

-14.38

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-0.02

Net profit

-9.89

-14.07

-15.7

-14.4

yoy growth (%)

-29.73

-10.35

9.02

-10.52

NPM

0

0

0

-900.82

