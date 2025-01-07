Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
1.59
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-32.62
Raw materials
0
0
-0.02
-1.11
As % of sales
0
0
0
69.92
Employee costs
-1.1
-2.49
-4.95
-5.13
As % of sales
0
0
0
321.15
Other costs
-0.41
-2.28
-1.5
-1.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
67.54
Operating profit
-1.52
-4.77
-6.49
-5.73
OPM
0
0
0
-358.62
Depreciation
-0.34
-0.29
-0.29
-0.3
Interest expense
-8.08
-9.03
-8.96
-8.44
Other income
0.06
0.02
0.05
0.09
Profit before tax
-9.89
-14.07
-15.7
-14.38
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-9.89
-14.07
-15.7
-14.38
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-0.02
Net profit
-9.89
-14.07
-15.7
-14.4
yoy growth (%)
-29.73
-10.35
9.02
-10.52
NPM
0
0
0
-900.82
No Record Found
