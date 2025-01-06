iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd Cash Flow Statement

11.02
(-5.08%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd

T N Telecom. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-9.89

-14.07

-15.7

-14.38

Depreciation

-0.34

-0.29

-0.29

-0.3

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-7.81

-12.25

-12.34

-7.6

Other operating items

Operating

-18.06

-26.62

-28.34

-22.28

Capital expenditure

-0.07

0

0

0.04

Free cash flow

-18.13

-26.62

-28.34

-22.24

Equity raised

-324.93

-296.33

-264.15

-235.31

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

1.22

0.96

2.7

6.23

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-341.84

-321.98

-289.79

-251.33

T N Telecom. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.