Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-9.89
-14.07
-15.7
-14.38
Depreciation
-0.34
-0.29
-0.29
-0.3
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-7.81
-12.25
-12.34
-7.6
Other operating items
Operating
-18.06
-26.62
-28.34
-22.28
Capital expenditure
-0.07
0
0
0.04
Free cash flow
-18.13
-26.62
-28.34
-22.24
Equity raised
-324.93
-296.33
-264.15
-235.31
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
1.22
0.96
2.7
6.23
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-341.84
-321.98
-289.79
-251.33
No Record Found
