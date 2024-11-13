Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

TAMILNADU TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve It is hereby intimated that the 186th meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. Tamilnadu Telecommunications Limited will be held on 13.11.2024 (Wednesday) at 11.30 a.m. through video conferencing /Audio Visual Means at M/s. Telecommunications Consultants India Limited TCIL Bhawan Greater Kailash - I New Delhi - 110048 to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on 30.09.2024 after review by the Audit Committee along with other normal business. This is for your kind information and records please. Un-audited Financial Results of M/s.Tamilnadu Telecommunications Limited for the second quarter ended on 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

TAMILNADU TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024. With reference to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, in the meeting held on 13.08.2024 (Tuesday) at 11.30 a.m, the Board of Directors of M/s. Tamilnadu Telecommunications Limited has approved the un-audited results of the Company for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. Please find enclosed herewith the following for your information and records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 15 May 2024

TAMILNADU TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the year ended on 31.03.2024 after review by the Audit Committee along with other normal business. With reference to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, in the meeting held on 21.05.2024 (Tuesday) at 12.15 p.m, the Board of Directors of M/s. Tamilnadu Telecommunications Limited has approved the draft audited financial Statements of the company for the year ended on 31.03.2024 alongwith Auditor Report and other agenda items. The major changes considered in the meeting are below for your information and records: Appointment of Tmt R. Bhuvaneswari, General Manager (Project), TIDCO as Director having DIN 06360681 as an additional Director from the date of meeting i.e 21.05.2024. Please find attest audited financial statement for the year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024