Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd Summary

Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd., a Government of India Enterprises was incorporated on May 13, 1988 as a public limited company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of telephone cables. The Companys products include telecommunication grade optical fiber cables, ribbon cable, composite cables, self supporting aerial optical fiber cable, armored optical fiber cable and metal free optical fiber cable.The company was set up as a joint venture between Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd, Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corporation Ltd and Fujikura Ltd of Japan. The company is an ISO 9001 certified company, having their optical fibre cable manufacturing facility at M.M. Nagar. Their clients include BSNL, Tata Teleservices, Indian Railways, Reliance Infocom, AIRCEL, hathway and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.In the year 1998, the company embarked upon diversification of their products range with the manufacture of the state-of-art optical fiber cables, in technical collaboration with Fujikura Ltd of Japan.During the year 1999-2000, the company enhanced the installed capacity of JFTC plant from 1.2 mln to 1.7 mln CKM. During the year 2000-01, they commissioned one machinery line with a cost of Rs 2.25 crore. By commissioning this plant the total installed capacity has increased from 7900 Cable Kms to 17,136 Kms. The company also exported cables to Kuwait through TCIL.During the year 2002-03, the company export orders to Nepal Telecom and composite cables to Tata Teleservices and Videsh Sanchar Nigam Ltd. During the year 2005-06, they launched the manufacturing of Ribbon type OFC and exported the same to Kuwait Telecom.During the year 2006-07, the company launched the manufacturing of Ribbon type OFC and exported the same to Kuwait Telecom, Myanmar, Jordan and other countries. They exported different types of cables like Hybrid, Figure-8 Hybrid, Aerial (ADSS-Type) etc to Bangladesh, Jordan, Ethiopia, Myanmar and Kuwait.During the year, the company increased the installed capacity of Optical Fibre Cables Unit. They increased the capacity from 17136 RKM to 20220 RKM in terms of Cable Length. Also, they increased the capacity from 205632 FKM to 242610 FKM in terms of Fibre Length. During the year 2005-06, the company launched the manufacturing of Optical fibre Cables of high-fibre-count Ribbons, All Di-electric Self Supporting aerial cables, micro ducts and exported the same to Kuwait Telecom, Myanmar, Jordan and other countries. They exported different types of cables like 6F, 12F, 24F, 48F Aerial Optical Fibre Cables, Microduct Cables, 96F Un-armoured Optical Fibres Cables and 48F Armoured Optical Fibres Cables etc to Jordan, Melbye - Norway, Kuwait and Nepal.During the year 2008-09, the company launched the manufacturing of Optical fibre Cables of high-fibre-count Ribbons, All Di-electric Self Supporting aerial cables, micro ducts and exported the same to Kuwait Telecom, Myanmar, Jordan and other countries. They exported different types of cables like 6F, 8F, 6 Cores, 8 Cores and 12 Cores Optical Fibres Cables Tanzania and Kuwait.During the year 2009-10, the company developed Tight Buffered Fiber, Drop Cable, Raiser Cable etc., with LSZH compound as per EU Standard to cater to the future needs of FTTH application in India. They exported different types of cables like 6F, 9F, 12F, 24F, 36F and 48F Optical Fibre Cables to Seychelles and Kuwait.In 2010-11, the Company developed 500 meters span of ADSS cable for Power Sector and 144 fiber dry core type cable for exports. In 2011-12, it developed the new design 24F-Double Sheathed Cable (HOPE) using impregnated glass roving as Strength member as per BSNL new specification. In addition, the Company designed and developed 12F self supporting metal free aerial optical fibre cable (for hilly and rural areas), 24F self supporting metal free aerial optical fibre cable (for urban area) and 6F and 12F unitube for cable TV operators.In 2014-15, it executed two new design cables of 24F ADSS OFC for hilly and rural applications and 12F Uni tube ADSS OFC with double sheath.