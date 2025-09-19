No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.62
0.62
0.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
6.47
4.68
4.56
Net Worth
7.09
5.3
5.18
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Polycab India Ltd
POLYCAB
7,443.8
|51.35
|1,12,051.48
|567.83
|0.47
|5,704.38
|648.55
KEI Industries Ltd
KEI
4,147.4
|53.42
|39,629.48
|195.75
|0.1
|2,590.32
|605.5
R R Kabel Ltd
RRKABEL
1,249.45
|42.25
|14,129.56
|88.76
|0.48
|2,058.59
|189.93
Finolex Cables Ltd
FINCABLES
843.55
|23.01
|12,901.2
|138.82
|0.95
|1,395.52
|300.71
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd
DIACABS
151.4
|213.24
|7,978.34
|19.17
|0
|303.59
|-16.66
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
E-894 DSIDC,
Industrial Area,
Delhi - 110040
Tel: 011-4561 1750
Website: http://www.primecabindia.com
Email: compliance@primecabindia.com
