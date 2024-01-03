Prime Cable Industries Limited Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Polycab India Ltd
POLYCAB
7,443.8
|51.35
|1,12,051.48
|567.83
|0.47
|5,704.38
|648.55
KEI Industries Ltd
KEI
4,147.4
|53.42
|39,629.48
|195.75
|0.1
|2,590.32
|605.5
R R Kabel Ltd
RRKABEL
1,249.45
|42.25
|14,129.56
|88.76
|0.48
|2,058.59
|189.93
Finolex Cables Ltd
FINCABLES
843.55
|23.01
|12,901.2
|138.82
|0.95
|1,395.52
|300.71
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd
DIACABS
151.4
|213.24
|7,978.34
|19.17
|0
|303.59
|-16.66
