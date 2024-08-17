Summary

Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd is a leading telecom infrastructure player in India. The company is engaged in manufacturing of radio frequency corrugated feeder cables. They currently manufacture telecom, automobile and energy cable in India. They have developed a strong footprint in the field of site solutions along with high quality RF Cables, Jumper Cables, Connectors and Accessories.The company is an ISO 9001:2000 certified company and also owns the Type Approval Certificate for the products for GSM and CDMA applications as per the latest specifications issued by various national & international organisations. The companys products are used in Telecom towers.Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd was incorporated on July 9, 2006 as a public limited company with the name Rosenberger Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd. The company was established as 50:50 joint venture between Shilpi Communications Pvt Ltd and Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH & Co KG, Germany, to take up the project of Radio Frequency (RF) Cables. In January 2008, the company commenced commercial production at Chopanki Plant.In May 10, 2008, the joint venture between Shilpi Communication Pvt Ltd and Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH & Co KG, Germany ceased and all the shareholding of Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH & Co. KG in the company was transferred to Shilpi Communication Pvt Ltd. In October 21, 2008, the name of the company was changed to Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd. In May 2009, Shilpi Cabletronics L

