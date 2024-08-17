iifl-logo-icon 1
Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd Share Price

1.15
(-4.17%)
May 15, 2019|03:14:29 PM

Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cables

Open

1.15

Prev. Close

1.2

Turnover(Lac.)

0.37

Day's High

1.25

Day's Low

1.15

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12.72

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:13 AM
Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 30.34%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 30.34%

Non-Promoter- 6.10%

Institutions: 6.09%

Non-Institutions: 63.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

121.13

121.13

102.63

49.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-452.46

251.9

170.99

173.05

Net Worth

-331.33

373.03

273.62

222.37

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

2,004.42

1,905.81

1,407.67

986.03

yoy growth (%)

5.17

35.38

42.76

50.56

Raw materials

-1,988.11

-1,633.58

-1,214.52

-844.93

As % of sales

99.18

85.71

86.27

85.68

Employee costs

-31.28

-33.79

-25.47

-14.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-683.5

86.98

52.61

39.85

Depreciation

-10.82

-9.79

-8.36

-4.88

Tax paid

-1.44

-30.68

-17.63

-11.86

Working capital

-540.57

94.75

95.18

68.75

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.17

35.38

42.76

50.56

Op profit growth

-459.31

40.83

27

30.38

EBIT growth

-470.82

40.92

24.33

31.72

Net profit growth

-1,317.3

60.94

24.8

7.02

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

3,833.89

3,895.53

3,212.93

1,752.93

957.07

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,833.89

3,895.53

3,212.93

1,752.93

957.07

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.6

4.43

6.37

5.46

1.74

Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Polycab India Ltd

POLYCAB

7,208

62.581,08,615.78430.650.415,365.99567.52

KEI Industries Ltd

KEI

4,363.85

66.8541,749.8154.810.082,279.65571.17

Finolex Cables Ltd

FINCABLES

1,154.35

32.5417,658.38146.090.691,311.72285.03

R R Kabel Ltd

RRKABEL

1,423.75

61.1716,086.8149.750.421,810.14177.42

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd

DIACABS

150.75

272.827,907.240250.3-17.51

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Director

Mukesh Kumar Gupta

Managing Director

Manish Goel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd

Summary

Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd is a leading telecom infrastructure player in India. The company is engaged in manufacturing of radio frequency corrugated feeder cables. They currently manufacture telecom, automobile and energy cable in India. They have developed a strong footprint in the field of site solutions along with high quality RF Cables, Jumper Cables, Connectors and Accessories.The company is an ISO 9001:2000 certified company and also owns the Type Approval Certificate for the products for GSM and CDMA applications as per the latest specifications issued by various national & international organisations. The companys products are used in Telecom towers.Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd was incorporated on July 9, 2006 as a public limited company with the name Rosenberger Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd. The company was established as 50:50 joint venture between Shilpi Communications Pvt Ltd and Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH & Co KG, Germany, to take up the project of Radio Frequency (RF) Cables. In January 2008, the company commenced commercial production at Chopanki Plant.In May 10, 2008, the joint venture between Shilpi Communication Pvt Ltd and Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH & Co KG, Germany ceased and all the shareholding of Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH & Co. KG in the company was transferred to Shilpi Communication Pvt Ltd. In October 21, 2008, the name of the company was changed to Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd. In May 2009, Shilpi Cabletronics L
