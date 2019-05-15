iifl-logo-icon 1
Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd Key Ratios

1.15
(-4.17%)
May 15, 2019|03:14:29 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1.58

21.24

83.28

83.15

Op profit growth

-333.5

17.85

52.67

65.14

EBIT growth

-339.85

16.72

50.7

68.73

Net profit growth

-610.36

2.18

59.84

72.84

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-18.75

7.9

8.13

9.76

EBIT margin

-18.88

7.74

8.04

9.79

Net profit margin

-21.76

4.19

4.97

5.7

RoCE

-64.62

25.07

33.07

36.97

RoNW

-68.26

6.49

9.33

9.25

RoA

-18.61

3.39

5.11

5.39

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

14.97

15.59

20.3

Dividend per share

1.2

1

1

1

Cash EPS

-76.45

13.82

14.7

19.28

Book value per share

-11.62

66.86

50.52

68.68

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

3.49

2.68

0.55

P/CEPS

-2.85

3.78

2.84

0.57

P/B

-18.75

0.78

0.82

0.16

EV/EBIDTA

-4.54

3.54

2.67

1.37

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

-1.61

7

3.6

0

Tax payout

0.17

-16.01

-10.05

-10.61

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

150.86

110.15

96.29

103.38

Inventory days

20.12

24

24.39

30.17

Creditor days

-103.21

-75.79

-81.33

-90.15

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

6.65

-2.88

-3.2

-2.87

Net debt / equity

-6.42

0.71

0.55

0.39

Net debt / op. profit

-1.15

1.71

1.09

0.77

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-97.63

-88.85

-88.92

-86.98

Employee costs

-1.11

-1.11

-1.01

-0.98

Other costs

-20

-2.12

-1.92

-2.27

