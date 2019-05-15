Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-1.58
21.24
83.28
83.15
Op profit growth
-333.5
17.85
52.67
65.14
EBIT growth
-339.85
16.72
50.7
68.73
Net profit growth
-610.36
2.18
59.84
72.84
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-18.75
7.9
8.13
9.76
EBIT margin
-18.88
7.74
8.04
9.79
Net profit margin
-21.76
4.19
4.97
5.7
RoCE
-64.62
25.07
33.07
36.97
RoNW
-68.26
6.49
9.33
9.25
RoA
-18.61
3.39
5.11
5.39
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
14.97
15.59
20.3
Dividend per share
1.2
1
1
1
Cash EPS
-76.45
13.82
14.7
19.28
Book value per share
-11.62
66.86
50.52
68.68
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
3.49
2.68
0.55
P/CEPS
-2.85
3.78
2.84
0.57
P/B
-18.75
0.78
0.82
0.16
EV/EBIDTA
-4.54
3.54
2.67
1.37
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
-1.61
7
3.6
0
Tax payout
0.17
-16.01
-10.05
-10.61
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
150.86
110.15
96.29
103.38
Inventory days
20.12
24
24.39
30.17
Creditor days
-103.21
-75.79
-81.33
-90.15
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
6.65
-2.88
-3.2
-2.87
Net debt / equity
-6.42
0.71
0.55
0.39
Net debt / op. profit
-1.15
1.71
1.09
0.77
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-97.63
-88.85
-88.92
-86.98
Employee costs
-1.11
-1.11
-1.01
-0.98
Other costs
-20
-2.12
-1.92
-2.27
