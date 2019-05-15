Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
121.13
121.13
102.63
49.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-452.46
251.9
170.99
173.05
Net Worth
-331.33
373.03
273.62
222.37
Minority Interest
Debt
501.69
242.3
203.99
145.68
Deferred Tax Liability Net
15.43
14
13.28
12.34
Total Liabilities
185.79
629.33
490.89
380.39
Fixed Assets
127.88
118.69
107.76
94.89
Intangible Assets
Investments
14.94
14.94
14.94
13.75
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.51
0.52
0.34
0.18
Networking Capital
-17.71
409.88
307.98
231.43
Inventories
132.19
216.06
172.8
141.36
Inventory Days
24.07
41.37
44.8
52.32
Sundry Debtors
1,092.28
849.41
464.07
337.59
Debtor Days
198.9
162.67
120.32
124.96
Other Current Assets
409.24
709.01
78.92
53.1
Sundry Creditors
-14.5
-3.17
-384.62
-285.99
Creditor Days
2.64
0.6
99.72
105.86
Other Current Liabilities
-1,636.93
-1,361.43
-23.19
-14.63
Cash
60.19
85.3
59.87
40.14
Total Assets
185.8
629.33
490.89
380.39
