Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2016
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
Gross Sales
3,342.17
2,809.57
2,310.49
1,089.36
712.41
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,342.17
2,809.57
2,310.49
1,089.36
712.41
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.39
3.61
5.29
2.75
0.95
Total Income
3,345.56
2,813.18
2,315.78
1,092.11
713.38
Total Expenditure
3,061.92
2,590.68
2,127.49
968.59
636.71
PBIDT
283.64
222.51
188.29
123.52
76.66
Interest
86.76
74.24
51.82
38.34
24.51
PBDT
196.88
148.27
136.47
85.16
52.15
Depreciation
8.01
6.86
4.66
3.45
2.53
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
28.74
22.3
14.11
9.97
9.85
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
160.13
119.11
117.7
71.76
39.75
Minority Interest After NP
10.49
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
149.64
119.11
117.7
71.76
39.75
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
149.64
119.11
117.7
71.76
39.75
EPS (Unit Curr.)
13.53
11.61
11.93
19.12
10.6
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
110.63
102.63
98.63
37.52
37.52
Public Shareholding (Number)
6,50,60,272
6,50,60,272
6,50,60,272
2,07,30,136
2,07,30,136
Public Shareholding (%)
58.81
63.39
65.96
55.25
55.25
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
3,35,00,000
2,94,00,000
2,94,00,000
1,02,00,000
1,02,00,000
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
73.51
78.25
87.57
60.75
60.75
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
30.28
28.65
29.81
27.19
27.19
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,20,72,000
81,72,000
41,72,000
65,86,000
65,86,000
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
26.49
21.75
12.43
39.24
39.24
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
10.91
7.96
4.23
17.54
17.55
PBIDTM(%)
8.48
7.91
8.14
11.33
10.76
PBDTM(%)
5.89
5.27
5.9
7.81
7.32
PATM(%)
4.79
4.23
5.09
6.58
5.57
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.