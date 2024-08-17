iifl-logo-icon 1
Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1.15
(-4.17%)
May 15, 2019|03:14:29 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2016Dec-2015Dec-2014Dec-2013Dec-2012

Gross Sales

3,342.17

2,809.57

2,310.49

1,089.36

712.41

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,342.17

2,809.57

2,310.49

1,089.36

712.41

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.39

3.61

5.29

2.75

0.95

Total Income

3,345.56

2,813.18

2,315.78

1,092.11

713.38

Total Expenditure

3,061.92

2,590.68

2,127.49

968.59

636.71

PBIDT

283.64

222.51

188.29

123.52

76.66

Interest

86.76

74.24

51.82

38.34

24.51

PBDT

196.88

148.27

136.47

85.16

52.15

Depreciation

8.01

6.86

4.66

3.45

2.53

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

28.74

22.3

14.11

9.97

9.85

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

160.13

119.11

117.7

71.76

39.75

Minority Interest After NP

10.49

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

149.64

119.11

117.7

71.76

39.75

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

149.64

119.11

117.7

71.76

39.75

EPS (Unit Curr.)

13.53

11.61

11.93

19.12

10.6

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

110.63

102.63

98.63

37.52

37.52

Public Shareholding (Number)

6,50,60,272

6,50,60,272

6,50,60,272

2,07,30,136

2,07,30,136

Public Shareholding (%)

58.81

63.39

65.96

55.25

55.25

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

3,35,00,000

2,94,00,000

2,94,00,000

1,02,00,000

1,02,00,000

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

73.51

78.25

87.57

60.75

60.75

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

30.28

28.65

29.81

27.19

27.19

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

1,20,72,000

81,72,000

41,72,000

65,86,000

65,86,000

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

26.49

21.75

12.43

39.24

39.24

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

10.91

7.96

4.23

17.54

17.55

PBIDTM(%)

8.48

7.91

8.14

11.33

10.76

PBDTM(%)

5.89

5.27

5.9

7.81

7.32

PATM(%)

4.79

4.23

5.09

6.58

5.57

