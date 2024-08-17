iifl-logo-icon 1
Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd Half Yearly Results

1.15
(-4.17%)
May 15, 2019|03:14:29 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Sept-2016Mar-2016Sept-2015Mar-2015

Gross Sales

1,508.55

2,325.34

2,062.3

1,833.23

1,762.29

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,508.55

2,325.34

2,062.3

1,833.23

1,762.29

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.87

1.73

2.18

2.26

4.14

Total Income

1,513.42

2,327.06

2,064.48

1,835.49

1,766.43

Total Expenditure

2,434.77

2,118.75

1,900.53

1,687.01

1,620.77

PBIDT

-921.35

208.32

163.95

148.47

145.66

Interest

50.9

57.97

58.06

46.62

48.55

PBDT

-972.25

150.34

105.89

101.86

97.11

Depreciation

6.25

5.26

5.94

4.58

6.1

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-20.34

20.34

16.01

15.03

8.7

Deferred Tax

1.45

0

0.53

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-959.6

124.74

83.4

82.24

82.31

Minority Interest After NP

-9.14

8.62

2.16

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-950.46

116.13

81.24

82.24

82.31

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.44

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-950.02

116.13

81.24

82.24

82.31

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

10.5

7.34

8.01

8.02

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

1

0

0

0

Equity

110.63

110.63

110.63

102.63

102.63

Public Shareholding (Number)

6,50,60,272

6,50,60,272

6,50,60,272

6,50,60,272

6,50,60,272

Public Shareholding (%)

58.81

58.81

58.81

63.39

63.39

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

3,35,00,000

3,35,00,000

3,35,00,000

2,94,00,000

2,94,00,000

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

73.51

73.51

73.51

78.25

78.25

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

30.28

30.28

30.28

28.65

28.65

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

1,20,72,000

1,20,72,000

1,20,72,000

81,72,000

81,72,000

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

26.49

26.49

26.49

21.75

21.75

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

10.91

10.91

10.91

7.96

7.96

PBIDTM(%)

-61.07

8.95

7.94

8.09

8.26

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-63.61

5.36

4.04

4.48

4.67

