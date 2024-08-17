Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Sept-2016
|Mar-2016
|Sept-2015
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
1,508.55
2,325.34
2,062.3
1,833.23
1,762.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,508.55
2,325.34
2,062.3
1,833.23
1,762.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.87
1.73
2.18
2.26
4.14
Total Income
1,513.42
2,327.06
2,064.48
1,835.49
1,766.43
Total Expenditure
2,434.77
2,118.75
1,900.53
1,687.01
1,620.77
PBIDT
-921.35
208.32
163.95
148.47
145.66
Interest
50.9
57.97
58.06
46.62
48.55
PBDT
-972.25
150.34
105.89
101.86
97.11
Depreciation
6.25
5.26
5.94
4.58
6.1
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-20.34
20.34
16.01
15.03
8.7
Deferred Tax
1.45
0
0.53
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-959.6
124.74
83.4
82.24
82.31
Minority Interest After NP
-9.14
8.62
2.16
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-950.46
116.13
81.24
82.24
82.31
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.44
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-950.02
116.13
81.24
82.24
82.31
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
10.5
7.34
8.01
8.02
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
1
0
0
0
Equity
110.63
110.63
110.63
102.63
102.63
Public Shareholding (Number)
6,50,60,272
6,50,60,272
6,50,60,272
6,50,60,272
6,50,60,272
Public Shareholding (%)
58.81
58.81
58.81
63.39
63.39
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
3,35,00,000
3,35,00,000
3,35,00,000
2,94,00,000
2,94,00,000
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
73.51
73.51
73.51
78.25
78.25
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
30.28
30.28
30.28
28.65
28.65
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,20,72,000
1,20,72,000
1,20,72,000
81,72,000
81,72,000
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
26.49
26.49
26.49
21.75
21.75
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
10.91
10.91
10.91
7.96
7.96
PBIDTM(%)
-61.07
8.95
7.94
8.09
8.26
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-63.61
5.36
4.04
4.48
4.67
No Record Found
