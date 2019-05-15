iifl-logo-icon 1
Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

1.15
(-4.17%)
May 15, 2019|03:14:29 PM

SHILPI CABLE TECHNOLOGIES LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Polycab India Ltd

POLYCAB

6,779.7

57.771,00,276.52430.650.455,365.99567.52

KEI Industries Ltd

KEI

4,104.7

62.7939,212.4154.810.082,279.65571.17

Finolex Cables Ltd

FINCABLES

1,028.1

29.0915,786.4146.090.781,311.72285.03

R R Kabel Ltd

RRKABEL

1,291.95

56.5914,882.0749.750.451,810.14177.42

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd

DIACABS

121.72

212.366,155.0240250.3-17.51

Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd: RELATED NEWS

No Record Found

